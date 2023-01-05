The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Attempt to serve court document: F Street
Barking dog: Autumn Oaks Drive
Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Harper Road (El Campestre), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabe's), Antonio Avenue (Beckley Housing), Raleigh Avenue
Business check: Neville Street (Chase Bank)
Check welfare: Orchard Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), Morris Avenue
Civil matter: Harper Road (Super 8)
Destruction of property: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Disturbance: Patch Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley), 200 block Antonio Avenue
Domestic: Antonio Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Mellon Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Kiser Street (Beckley City Police Department Garage) (2), Park Avenue (Park Middle School), 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Park Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's in Beckley) (2), 100 block Main Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club gas station), 100 block Patch Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Mason Street
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (El Bandido)
Larceny: Stanaford Road: (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Pinewood Drive and Market Road, Plaza Center and Dunn Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: North Eisenhower Drive and Stanaford Road, South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Fourth Street
Overdose: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Reckless driver: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1700 block Harper Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart in Beckley), Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)
Stolen property: Mankin Avenue
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Murray Street
Suspicious person: Carriage Drive (Quest Diagnostics)
Threats: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Traffic stop: North Kanawha Street and Prince Street, 200 block Broadway Street, South Fayette Street and Maplewood Lane, Second Street and Woodlawn Avenue (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive and Old Eccles Road, 100 block South Fayette Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Park Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue, South Fayette Street and Willow Lane, 1100 block West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Sisson Street (2), 1500 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive and Neville Street, Johnstown Road and Lincoln Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block West Neville Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Transport prisoner: South Heber Street
Unwanted person: Sandstone Drive, South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
III Record Check: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriffs's Office)
911 hangup: Mills Avenue
