The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Wilson Street
Assault: Stanaford Road
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Hager Street
Burglar alarm: 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), Pikeview Drive, 409 Second St. (Creager Radiator)
Check welfare: Harper Road, G Street
Civil assist: Patch Street
Destruction of property: Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Ewart Avenue (2)
DUI investigation: Crescent Road
Eloped/walk away: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street (5), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1939 Harper Road, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block East Prince Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Autumn Lane, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, Osprey Road/Falcon Circle, 100 block Grady Avenue, 100 block Grafton Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Oakhurst Drive, 100 block Patch Street (3), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Morris Avenue
Follow-up call: Hargrove Street
Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue
Home confinement: Smoot Avenue
Identity theft: Frontier Street
Larceny: Johnstown Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Autumn Lane
Missing person: South Vance Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1002 W. Neville St. (Almost Heaven Sleep Solutions), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Bypass Plaza
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1334 Harper Road (Gino's)
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious person: Main Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: Cannaday Street, Oakhurst Drive, St. Francis Lane
Suspicious vehicle: Woodlawn Avenue
Traffic problem: 300 block Prince Street, 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 200 block Hargrove Street, 1700 block Harper Road (2), South Heber Street/Second Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's) (2), McCreery Street/South Heber Street (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Thomas Street, Mool Avenue/Patch Street, 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 Neville St./Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Thomas Street
Unwanted person: Bellevue Lane
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Lester
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring
Burglary in progress: Cranberry, Coal City, Raleigh
Destruction of property: Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley
Reckless driver: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale
Traffic stop: Sandlick
Unwanted person: MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Bragg