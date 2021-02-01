The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: South Kanwha Street
Animal call: Harper Road
Attempt to locate: College Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Park Avenue
Burglar alarm: Scott Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Business check: Harper Road
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Hickory Drive
Drug violation in progress: 100 block Wilkes Avenue, South Fayette Street/Wright Road
Extra patrol: 100 block South Vance Drive, Neville Street, 100 block Truman Avenue, 100 block Russell Street (2), Rails to Trails, 100 block Cannaday Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block City Avenue, Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Follow-up call: Russell Street
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Identity theft: Ragland Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street
Threats: Haymarket Drive
Traffic stop: Cochran Lane/East Prince Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Russell Street/Garfield Street, North Vance Drive/Kiser Street, Johnstown Road, East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street, E Street/Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 300 block Second Street, South Fayette Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Westwood Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Galleria Plaza, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block South Kanawha Street
Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Daniels
Destruction of property: Eccles
Disturbance: Bradley, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Pluto, Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley
Speeding vehicles: Coal City
Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott
Threats: MacArthur