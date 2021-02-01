The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: South Kanwha Street

Animal call: Harper Road

Attempt to locate: College Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Park Avenue

Burglar alarm: Scott Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Business check: Harper Road

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Hickory Drive

Drug violation in progress: 100 block Wilkes Avenue, South Fayette Street/Wright Road

Extra patrol: 100 block South Vance Drive, Neville Street, 100 block Truman Avenue, 100 block Russell Street (2), Rails to Trails, 100 block Cannaday Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block City Avenue, Harper Road/Hylton Lane 

Follow-up call: Russell Street

Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Identity theft: Ragland Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street

Threats: Haymarket Drive

Traffic stop: Cochran Lane/East Prince Street, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Russell Street/Garfield Street, North Vance Drive/Kiser Street, Johnstown Road, East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street, E Street/Miller Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 300 block Second Street, South Fayette Street, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Westwood Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Galleria Plaza, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block South Kanawha Street

Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Daniels 

Destruction of property: Eccles

Disturbance: Bradley, Daniels

Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Pluto, Beaver

Shoplifting: MacArthur, Bradley

Speeding vehicles: Coal City

Suspicious vehicle: Mabscott 

Threats: MacArthur

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video