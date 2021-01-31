The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 100 block College Avenue

Burglar alarm: Crawford Street, Frontier Street, Lincoln Street, Pikeview Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (3)

Burglary in progress: South Oakwood Avenue

Burglary not in progress: South Kanawha Street

Check welfare: New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road

Civil matter: Virginia Street

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Allen Avenue, Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road, Orchard Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Orchard Avenue

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road

Drug violation in progress: 300 block Prince Street

Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Elkins Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Quarry Street, Rails to Trails, South Vance Drive, 100 block South Vance Drive, 100 block Vine Street

Fight: 100 block Bero Avenue

Intoxicated person: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Larceny: Harper Road, Ragland Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, 800 block West Neville Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Stanaford Road, 300 block North Vance Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Hager Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

911 hangup: South Fayette Street

Parking complaint: Plumley Avenue

Possible DUI: 2000 block Harper Road

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Speeding vehicle: 200 block Galleria Plaza

Traffic stop: North Fayette Street/Prince Street, Harper Road (4), South Heber Street/Second Street (2), North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, McCreery Street/South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, Third Avenue

Unresponsive: Mankin Avenue

Vehicle disabled: 200 block Pikeview Drive

Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue

Warrant served: Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: White Oak

Burglary: Blue Jay, Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Rhodell

Disturbance: Bradley, Soak Creek, Sweeneysburg

Larceny: Arnett, Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Lanark

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Bradley

