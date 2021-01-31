The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 100 block College Avenue
Burglar alarm: Crawford Street, Frontier Street, Lincoln Street, Pikeview Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (3)
Burglary in progress: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Kanawha Street
Check welfare: New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road
Civil matter: Virginia Street
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Allen Avenue, Harper Road, Maxwell Hill Road, Orchard Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Orchard Avenue
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road
Drug violation in progress: 300 block Prince Street
Extra patrol: 100 block City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (2), Elkins Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Quarry Street, Rails to Trails, South Vance Drive, 100 block South Vance Drive, 100 block Vine Street
Fight: 100 block Bero Avenue
Intoxicated person: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: Harper Road, Ragland Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 1700 block Harper Road, 800 block West Neville Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Stanaford Road, 300 block North Vance Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Hager Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: South Fayette Street
Parking complaint: Plumley Avenue
Possible DUI: 2000 block Harper Road
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Galleria Plaza
Traffic stop: North Fayette Street/Prince Street, Harper Road (4), South Heber Street/Second Street (2), North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, McCreery Street/South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ragland Road, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, Third Avenue
Unresponsive: Mankin Avenue
Vehicle disabled: 200 block Pikeview Drive
Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue
Warrant served: Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: White Oak
Burglary: Blue Jay, Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Rhodell
Disturbance: Bradley, Soak Creek, Sweeneysburg
Larceny: Arnett, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Lanark
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Bradley