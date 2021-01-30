The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempted suicide: Sandstone Drive

Brandishing: Cannaday Street

Burglar alarm: Crescent Road (2), 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A), Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Oakhurst Drive, Temple Street/Johnstown Road

Child abuse/neglect: Lebanon Lane

Civil matter: High Street, Vine Street

Deceased/found body: Ridge Street

Destruction of property: College Avenue

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road

DUI investigation: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block East C Street, City Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Prince Street, Nell Jean Square, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Subway on Sprague Hill), Third Avenue/Second Street, South Vance Drive, 100 block Vo Tech Drive, 200 Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: Sandstone Drive, Sisson Street

Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Johnstown Road

Lost property: Fairlawn Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Beckwoods Drive

Person down: 1800 block Harper Road

Reckless driver: 200 block Airport Road

Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: 400 block South Fayette Street, New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), South Oakwood Avenue

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, Harper Road

Traffic stop: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block Harper Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 100 block Main Street, Pikeview Drive, 300 block East Prince Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 200 block Third Avenue

Unwanted person: Third Avenue

Wildlife call: 300 block South Fayette Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Glen Daniel

Extra patrol: Shady Spring

Larceny: Naoma

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring (2), Slab Fork, Stanaford

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Sullivan

Welfare check: Beckley, Cabell Heights, Harper Park

