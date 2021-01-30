The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempted suicide: Sandstone Drive
Brandishing: Cannaday Street
Burglar alarm: Crescent Road (2), 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A), Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Oakhurst Drive, Temple Street/Johnstown Road
Child abuse/neglect: Lebanon Lane
Civil matter: High Street, Vine Street
Deceased/found body: Ridge Street
Destruction of property: College Avenue
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive (2), Harper Road
DUI investigation: 1400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block East C Street, City Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1700 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Prince Street, Nell Jean Square, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Subway on Sprague Hill), Third Avenue/Second Street, South Vance Drive, 100 block Vo Tech Drive, 200 Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: Sandstone Drive, Sisson Street
Identity theft: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Johnstown Road
Lost property: Fairlawn Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Beckwoods Drive
Person down: 1800 block Harper Road
Reckless driver: 200 block Airport Road
Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: 400 block South Fayette Street, New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), South Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, Harper Road
Traffic stop: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block Harper Road, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 100 block Main Street, Pikeview Drive, 300 block East Prince Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 200 block Third Avenue
Unwanted person: Third Avenue
Wildlife call: 300 block South Fayette Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Glen Daniel
Extra patrol: Shady Spring
Larceny: Naoma
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring (2), Slab Fork, Stanaford
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Sullivan
Welfare check: Beckley, Cabell Heights, Harper Park