The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: North Eisenhower Drive

Assist other department: East Prince Street

Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, Second Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 Antonio Ave., 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 402 Myers Ave. (5), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 101 Olympia Drive

Burglary in progress: South Heber Street

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Destruction of property: Mankin Avenue

Disturbance: Beckley Crossing

Domestic: Miller Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Hillpark Drive (2), 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Main Street (2),  1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Dixie Avenue, Third Avenue/Second Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Earwood Street

Lost property: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1300 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block East Main Street, 3831 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Industrial Drive

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 500 block McCulloch Drive

Overdose: Neville Street

Panic/hold alarm: Nell Jean Square

Parking complaint: Main Street

Prowler: Springdale Avenue

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious activity: East Prince Street

Traffic stop: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Pinecrest Drive, 100 block Levels Lane, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Larew Avenue/Worley Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), South Fayette Street/Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 200 Beckley Plaza, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 300 block Third Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Wanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

 

