The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: North Eisenhower Drive
Assist other department: East Prince Street
Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road, Second Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 Antonio Ave., 3066 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's), 402 Myers Ave. (5), 707 Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 101 Olympia Drive
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Destruction of property: Mankin Avenue
Disturbance: Beckley Crossing
Domestic: Miller Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Hillpark Drive (2), 100 block Pine Lodge Road, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1907 Harper Road (Howard Johnson), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1939 Harper Road, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Main Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Dixie Avenue, Third Avenue/Second Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Earwood Street
Lost property: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1300 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block East Main Street, 3831 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Industrial Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 500 block McCulloch Drive
Overdose: Neville Street
Panic/hold alarm: Nell Jean Square
Parking complaint: Main Street
Prowler: Springdale Avenue
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: East Prince Street
Traffic stop: 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Main Street, 1000 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Pinecrest Drive, 100 block Levels Lane, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Larew Avenue/Worley Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 800 S. Eisenhower Drive (Captain D's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), South Fayette Street/Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, 200 Beckley Plaza, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 300 block Third Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Sunrise Avenue, 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Wanted person: North Eisenhower Drive