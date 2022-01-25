The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Park Avenue
Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Animal call: South Kanawha Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), South Kanawha Street, Partridge Lane, Teel Road, Myers Avenue
Check welfare: Bostic Avenue
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Woodlawn Avenue
Destruction of property: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Extra patrol: 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road (Travel Lodge), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1000 Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Park Avenue (Park Middle School), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Second Street, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Orchard Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block South Heber Street
Follow-up call: Laurel Terrace
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: South Kanawha Street/Church Street
Parking complaint: Temple Street/Scott Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Stolen vehicle: Park Avenue
Suspicious activity: Bair Street/Worley Road, 300 block South Heber Street, Springdale Avenue, Prince Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway), 100 block Ringleben Street, East C Street
Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, Naff Lane/Prince Street, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Saunders Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 100 block Mankin Avenue, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/North Vance Drive, Hull Street/Mason Street, Barber Avenue/Patch Street
Unwanted person: Third Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Burglar alarm: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Prosperity, Dry Hill
Destruction of property: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Daniels, MacArthur
Harassment: Beaver (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Lester, Ghent
Shoplifting: Bradley (2)
Stolen property: Coal City
Stolen vehicle: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Stotesbury
Threats: Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Beckley