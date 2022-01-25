The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Park Avenue

Alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)

Animal call: South Kanawha Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), South Kanawha Street, Partridge Lane, Teel Road, Myers Avenue

Check welfare: Bostic Avenue

Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Woodlawn Avenue

Destruction of property: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Extra patrol: 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road (Travel Lodge), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1000 Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), Park Avenue (Park Middle School), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Second Street, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Orchard Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block North Vance Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block South Heber Street

Follow-up call: Laurel Terrace

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: South Kanawha Street/Church Street

Parking complaint: Temple Street/Scott Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Stolen vehicle: Park Avenue

Suspicious activity: Bair Street/Worley Road, 300 block South Heber Street, Springdale Avenue, Prince Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway), 100 block Ringleben Street, East C Street

Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Heber Street

Suspicious vehicle: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, Naff Lane/Prince Street, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Saunders Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 100 block Mankin Avenue, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/North Vance Drive, Hull Street/Mason Street, Barber Avenue/Patch Street

Unwanted person: Third Avenue

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Burglar alarm: Bradley, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Beckley, Prosperity, Dry Hill

Destruction of property: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Daniels, MacArthur

Harassment: Beaver (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Lester, Ghent

Shoplifting: Bradley (2)

Stolen property: Coal City

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Stotesbury

Threats: Shady Spring 

Unwanted person: Beckley

