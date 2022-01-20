The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Assault: Smoot Avenue
Assist other department: 2000 block Harper Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Manor Drive (Pikeview Manor Apartments)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), G Street, North Kanawha Street
Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Check welfare: 1900 block Harper Road
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheets), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (6), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 Harper Road (hotels), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply),100 block Church Street, 100 block Wildwood Avenue (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Ninth Street, 1 Rails to Trails, South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 300 block Scott Avenue, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Hillpark Drive
Fleeing officer: Scott Avenue, 10th Street
Follow-up call: Laurel Terrace
Found property: Ellison Avenue
Four-wheeler: 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: South Fayette Street/F Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Pikeview Drive, South Fayette Street/Mills Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Pikeview Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Autumn Oaks Drive
Road rage: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Shots fired: Clyde Street
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious person: 200 block Stanaford Road, Edgewood Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, Franklin Avenue/Granville Avenue
Threats: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Truman Avenue
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Second Street/First Avenue, 100 block Second Street, 100 block Harper Park Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Industrial Drive, East Main Street (YMCA), Robert C. Byrd Drive (KFC)
Vehicle towed: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: North Eisenhower Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Harper Heights, Bradley, Lanark, Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Sullivan, Naoma, Bradley
Fraud: Harper Heights
Loud music/noise: Soak Creek (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Bradley
Parking complaint: Harper Heights
Reckless driver: Bradley
Road rage: Bradley
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious person: Maple Fork
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vehicle disabled: Crab Orchard