The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: 1900 block Harper Road
Attempt to locate: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Check welfare: Crestview Drive, Falcon Circle, Harper Road, James Street/City Avenue, Mercer Street, Pinewood Drive/Market Road
Civil assist: Hylton Lane, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road
Domestic: Forrest Avenue, Galleria Plaza, Ringleben Street
Follow-up call: Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Joyriding: South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: City Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street
911 hangup: Dock Street
Open door/window: Cherry Street
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 Jamison St., Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall), 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 1000 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 200 block Vine Street
Suspicious person: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 100 block New River Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, North Pike Street/Quarry Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), Third Avenue/Park Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Allen Avenue
Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/Stanaford Road
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Maple Fork
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Piney View
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Daniels (2), Eccles, Harper Heights
Robbery: Sophia
Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Mount Tabor