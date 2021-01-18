The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault in progress: 1900 block Harper Road

Attempt to locate: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Check welfare: Crestview Drive, Falcon Circle, Harper Road, James Street/City Avenue, Mercer Street, Pinewood Drive/Market Road

Civil assist: Hylton Lane, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road

Domestic: Forrest Avenue, Galleria Plaza, Ringleben Street

Follow-up call: Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue

Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Joyriding: South Heber Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental problem: City Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street

911 hangup: Dock Street

Open door/window: Cherry Street

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 Jamison St., Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall), 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 1000 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 200 block Vine Street

Suspicious person: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 100 block New River Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, North Pike Street/Quarry Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2), Third Avenue/Park Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Allen Avenue

Vehicle disabled: Rural Acres Drive/Stanaford Road

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Maple Fork

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel, Piney View

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard, Daniels (2), Eccles, Harper Heights

Robbery: Sophia

Shoplifting: MacArthur (3)

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Mount Tabor

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video