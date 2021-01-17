The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Bellvue Lane, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Abandoned vehicle: 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Breathing difficulty: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: Allen Avenue, South Kanawha Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Quarry Street
Civil matter: Harper Road
Disturbance: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments)
Domestic: Carriage Drive
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road
Harassing phone call: Stanaford Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Johnstown Road, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Reckless driver: Galleria Plaza
Robbery in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Booth Avenue, 200 block East C Street, 100 block E Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block F Street, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1939 Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block New River Town Center, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, Second Street/Third Avenue, Third Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious person: Harper Road, Marshall Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Quarry Street/Chestnut Street
Threats: Walker Avenue
Traffic stop: Autumn Lane, G Street, Johnstown Road, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, Prince Street/ North Heber Street, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), Second Street, Tom Street/G Street, Worley Road/South Eisenhower Drive
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Bypass Plaza
Vehicle disabled: 200 block Central Avenue
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: MacArthur
Disturbance: Bradley, MacArthur, Soak Creek, Sophia, Tolleytown
Fraud: Beaver, Cabell Heights
Larceny: Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Coal City, Fairdale, MacArthur, Slab Fork, Sophia, Sprague (2)
Robbery: Beckley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Stolen property: Harper
Suspicious activity: Cranberry