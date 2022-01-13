The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Lincoln Street
Animal call: 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive
Assault: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)
Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Attempt to locate: Fulton Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Granville Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Attempt to serve warrant: Fulton Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Mankin Avenue, Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church gym)
Business check: Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street
Civil assist: Granville Avenue
Civil matter: Fulton Avenue
Disturbance: Glenn Avenue, Cannaday Street
Domestic: Lincoln Street, 1 Rails to Trails
Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Main Street downtown area (2), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Myers Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Washington Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Dunn Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Third Avenue/Second Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 100 block Park Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Galleria Plaza, 100 block Klaus Street
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Lewis Ritchie Drive
Larceny: Appalachian Drive
Lost property: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Sunset Drive, Beckley Crossing
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Pikeview Drive
Open window/door: Templeview Drive
Overdose: Harper Road (Kroger)
Parking complaint: Arnold Avenue
Possible DUI: Harper Road (Gino's)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, 1 Rails to Trails
Traffic stop: 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, Industrial Drive, 100 block Stanaford Road, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 200 block South Vance Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Unwanted person: Clyde Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Glen White (2), Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Bradley
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Raleigh
Extra patrol: Sophia, Crab Orchard
Illegal dumping: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Arnett, MacArthur, Bragg
Panhandling: Daniels
Reckless driver: Coal City, Jonben, Daniels
Road rage: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Beckley Junction
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring
Threats: Beckley