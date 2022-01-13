The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Lincoln Street

Animal call: 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive

Assault: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS), South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments) 

Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office) 

Attempt to locate: Fulton Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Granville Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Attempt to serve warrant: Fulton Avenue

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Mankin Avenue, Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church gym)

Business check: Appalachian Drive (Goodwill), South Kanawha Street, East Prince Street

Civil assist: Granville Avenue

Civil matter: Fulton Avenue

Disturbance: Glenn Avenue, Cannaday Street

Domestic: Lincoln Street, 1 Rails to Trails

Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Main Street downtown area (2), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Myers Avenue, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Washington Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Dunn Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Third Avenue/Second Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cranberry Creek Shopping Center), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), 100 block Park Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Galleria Plaza, 100 block Klaus Street

Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Lewis Ritchie Drive

Larceny: Appalachian Drive

Lost property: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Sunset Drive, Beckley Crossing

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 200 block Pikeview Drive

Open window/door: Templeview Drive

Overdose: Harper Road (Kroger)

Parking complaint: Arnold Avenue

Possible DUI: Harper Road (Gino's)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: South Eisenhower Drive, 1 Rails to Trails

Traffic stop: 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1300 block Harper Road, Industrial Drive, 100 block Stanaford Road, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 200 block South Vance Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Unwanted person: Clyde Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Glen White (2), Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Bradley

Disturbance: Dry Hill, Raleigh

Extra patrol: Sophia, Crab Orchard

Illegal dumping: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Arnett, MacArthur, Bragg

Panhandling: Daniels

Reckless driver: Coal City, Jonben, Daniels

Road rage: Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Beckley Junction

Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring

Threats: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video