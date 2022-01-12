The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Fayette Street (2), Scott Avenue
Assault: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Burglar alarm: I Street, 313 Beckley Plaza (Aaron's)
Check welfare: Truman Avenue, 2105 S. Kanawha St., Hargrove Street/Johnstown Road
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, South Oakwood Avenue, Temple Street, 222 Hargrove St.
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Drug investigation: Pikeview Drive
Fire: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Grant Street
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Juvenile problems: Beckley Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: South Eisenhower Drive/South Kanawha Street
Noise complaint: South Fayette Street
Residence check: Hartley Avenue
Seizures: 160 New River Town Center (Boost Mobile)
Shots fired: 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Wildwood Avenue (2), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 100 block E Street, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Neville Street (4), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 1501 S. Eisenhower Drive (2 Brothers Collision), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block City Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Stolen vehicle: Temple Street
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 300 block Beckley Plaza, Berkley Street, 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Traffic light problem: Prince Street/North Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge Smart Hotel), 100 block Veterans Avenue (2), 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 1907 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Timber Ridge Drive
Unwanted person: South Vance Drive, Beckwoods Drive
Warrant served: Main Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted breaking and entering: Bradley
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Midway, Prosperity, Stover, MacArthur
Burglary: Pemberton (2)
Destruction of property: MacArthur
Disturbance: MacArthur, Clear Creek, Calloway Heights
Larceny: Mount Tabor
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley
Shots fired: Beckley
Stolen property: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Colcord, MacArthur, Soak Creek
Suspicious person: Glen Morgan
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Sophia
Unwanted person: Bradley