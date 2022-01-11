The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Preston Street, Vine Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Sandstone Drive

Broke-down vehicle:1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank) (3), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 410 Second St., Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary in progress: Temple Street (2), Johnstown Road

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street

Drug violation: E Street/South Kanawha Street

Domestic violence petition served: Johnstown Road

Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Extra patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block Autumn Lane (2), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Rails to Trails (2), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Main Street, 100 block F Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 100 block Mercer Street, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 Scott Ave., 100 block Reservoir Drive

Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Neville Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 50 Brookshire Lane

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy) 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Truman Avenue/Springdale Avenue, 221 Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive/Mellon Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive

Parking complaint: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road

Prowler: South Kanawha Street

Residence check: Reservoir Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Suspicious activity: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, Fourth Street

Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street

Threats: Ellison Avenue

Traffic stop: 1000 block McCreery Street, 1000 block South Kanawha Street, 400 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard., 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block McCulloch Drive, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Center Street, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 200 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hunter Street, South Fayette Street/Wright Road

Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Dry Creek

Destruction of property: Calloway Heights

Disturbance: Glen White

Illegal burn: East Gulf 

Joyriding: Crab Orchard

Lost property: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley Junction

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley

Reckless driver: Lanark

Stolen property: Blue Jay

Threats: Shady Spring

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

