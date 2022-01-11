The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Preston Street, Vine Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Sandstone Drive
Broke-down vehicle:1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank) (3), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 410 Second St., Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary in progress: Temple Street (2), Johnstown Road
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street
Drug violation: E Street/South Kanawha Street
Domestic violence petition served: Johnstown Road
Electronic sex crime: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Extra patrol: 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block Autumn Lane (2), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 400 block Neville Street, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1 Rails to Trails (2), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Main Street, 100 block F Street, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 100 block Mercer Street, 2900 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 Scott Ave., 100 block Reservoir Drive
Larceny: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Lost property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 50 Brookshire Lane
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 2881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Truman Avenue/Springdale Avenue, 221 Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Rural Acres Drive/Mellon Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Parking complaint: Crawford Street/Johnstown Road
Prowler: South Kanawha Street
Residence check: Reservoir Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Suspicious activity: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, Fourth Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street
Threats: Ellison Avenue
Traffic stop: 1000 block McCreery Street, 1000 block South Kanawha Street, 400 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard., 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block McCulloch Drive, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Paint Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Center Street, 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), 200 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hunter Street, South Fayette Street/Wright Road
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Dry Creek
Destruction of property: Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Glen White
Illegal burn: East Gulf
Joyriding: Crab Orchard
Lost property: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley Junction
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beckley
Reckless driver: Lanark
Stolen property: Blue Jay
Threats: Shady Spring
Vehicle disabled: Beckley