The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanley Street
Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive, Patch Street (2), Harper Road, Dogwood Lane, Crescent Road, Galleria Plaza
Check welfare: North Heber Street, Temple Street, South Fayette Street
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
City illegal burn: Fields Way
Destruction of property: Ann Street
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Forrest Avenue
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: Second Street/Third Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, 100 block Larew Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Pikeview Drive, 200 block Harper Road
Noise complaint: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Obstructing: Park Avenue
Overdose: Virginia Street
Reckless driver: Harper Road
Residence check: Mercer Street
Special assignment: 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Jamison Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, College Avenue/Mercer Street, 100 block City Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block East Prince Street, 200 block Clyde Street, 200 block E Street, 500 block Neville Street
Stolen property: Harper Road
Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, Harper Road, Park Avenue/Granville Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, Harper Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, 200 block Third Avenue
Unwanted person: Hart Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Dorothy, Lester, Sullivan, Piney View (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley