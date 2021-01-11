The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanley Street

Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive, Patch Street (2), Harper Road, Dogwood Lane, Crescent Road, Galleria Plaza

Check welfare: North Heber Street, Temple Street, South Fayette Street

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

City illegal burn: Fields Way

Destruction of property: Ann Street

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive, Forrest Avenue

Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

K9 unit request: Second Street/Third Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, 100 block Larew Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Pikeview Drive, 200 block Harper Road

Noise complaint: 300 block Ewart Avenue

Obstructing: Park Avenue

Overdose: Virginia Street

Reckless driver: Harper Road

Residence check: Mercer Street

Special assignment: 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Jamison Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, College Avenue/Mercer Street, 100 block City Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block East Prince Street, 200 block Clyde Street, 200 block E Street, 500 block Neville Street

Stolen property: Harper Road

Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County 

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Eisenhower Drive/Burmeister Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, Harper Road, Park Avenue/Granville Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, Harper Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road, 200 block Third Avenue

Unwanted person: Hart Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Dorothy, Lester, Sullivan, Piney View (2)

Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley

