The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, Randolph Street, South Kanawha Street, Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Burglary in progress: West Virginia Street
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue
Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road
Civil matter: Stanley Street
Disturbance: Paint Street (2)
Domestic: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Miller Street, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Burgess Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block E Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 bock Scott Avenue
Follow-up call: Hilton Street, South Heber Street, Edgell Street, Kent Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Foot patrol: South Fayette Street
Gas drive-off: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Harassing phone call: Winger Avenue
Larceny: Adamos Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Overdose: Hargrove Street
Person down: South Heber Street (Charles House), Oriole Place
Possible DUI: New River Drive/Pikeview Drive
Reckless driver: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Shots fired: 1400 block Harper Road, 300 block Ewart Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Ritter Drive (Dollar General Store)
Suspicious activity: 300 block E Street
Suspicious person: 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)
Threats: South Railroad Avenue (2)
Traffic stop: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Vance Drive/Spring Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive (2), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block Rural Acres Drive (2), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 300 block Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Templeview Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
----
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Cool Ridge
Burglar alarm: Bradley, Shady Spring (2), Skelton, Clear Creek
Burglary: Soak Creek, Shady Spring
Civil assist: Lanark
Destruction of property: Daniels
Fraud: Coal City, Dry Hill, Daniels
Harassing phone calls: Soak Creek
Intoxicated person: Beaver
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Harper, Lester
Open door/window: Daniels
Possible DUI: Beaver (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Beckley
Stolen vehicle: Daniels
Suspicious activity: Surveyor, Harper Heights, Wickham, Raleigh
Threats: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Ghent