The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, Randolph Street, South Kanawha Street, Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)

Burglary in progress: West Virginia Street

Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue

Child abuse/neglect: Stanaford Road

Civil matter: Stanley Street

Disturbance: Paint Street (2)

Domestic: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Miller Street, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Main Street (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Burgess Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block E Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Templeview Drive, 100 block E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 bock Scott Avenue

Follow-up call: Hilton Street, South Heber Street, Edgell Street, Kent Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Foot patrol: South Fayette Street

Gas drive-off: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)

Harassing phone call: Winger Avenue

Larceny: Adamos Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Overdose: Hargrove Street

Person down: South Heber Street (Charles House), Oriole Place

Possible DUI: New River Drive/Pikeview Drive

Reckless driver: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)

Shots fired: 1400 block Harper Road, 300 block Ewart Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Ritter Drive (Dollar General Store)

Suspicious activity: 300 block E Street

Suspicious person: 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, Ewart Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart)

Threats: South Railroad Avenue (2)

Traffic stop: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Vance Drive/Spring Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive (2), 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 400 block Rural Acres Drive (2), Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 300 block Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Templeview Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Cool Ridge

Burglar alarm: Bradley, Shady Spring (2), Skelton, Clear Creek

Burglary: Soak Creek, Shady Spring

Civil assist: Lanark

Destruction of property: Daniels

Fraud: Coal City, Dry Hill, Daniels

Harassing phone calls: Soak Creek

Intoxicated person: Beaver

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Harper, Lester

Open door/window: Daniels

Possible DUI: Beaver (2)

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Daniels

Suspicious activity: Surveyor, Harper Heights, Wickham, Raleigh

Threats: Beaver 

Vehicle disabled: Ghent 

