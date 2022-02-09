The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 100 block Beaver Avenue

Assault: North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash)

Attempt to locate: 100 block Randolph Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Bypass Plaza

Burglar alarm: Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Clyde Street, Teel Road, Willow Lane

Check welfare: 100 block East Prince Street, South Fayette Street

Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), East Prince Street, South Fayette Street

CPR adult: Burgess Street

Destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, Barber Avenue, E Street

Domestic violence petition served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Extra patrol: 1900 Harper Road (hotels) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (2), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1000 block Scott Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 block New River Drive, Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 400 block Paint Street, 200 block Carriage Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block East Prince Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road

Foot patrol: South Fayette Street

Found property: Bostic Avenue

Harassment: Sunrise Avenue

Intoxicated person: E Street

K9 unit: 100 block Smoot Avenue, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street

Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Residence check: East Prince Street

School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen vehicle: Marshall Avenue

Suspicious activity: Miller Street

Suspicious person: 300 block Orchard Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Threats: Paint Street

Traffic stop: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Veterans Avenue (2), 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Fourth Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Lucas Drive/Teel Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 500 block Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), South Fayette Street/South Meadows Street, Missouri Avenue/F Street, 100 block Veterans Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street

Wanted person: Dorcas Avenue

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Beaver, Rock Creek

Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard 

Disturbance: MacArthur, Sullivan

Extra patrol: Crab Orchard

Four-wheeler: Beaver

Fraud: Dry Hill  

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Grandview

Stolen property: Eccles

Suspicious person: Ghent

Threats: Ghent

Traffic stop: Beckley

Unwanted person: Princewick

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

