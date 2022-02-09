The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 100 block Beaver Avenue
Assault: North Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash)
Attempt to locate: 100 block Randolph Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Bypass Plaza
Burglar alarm: Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Clyde Street, Teel Road, Willow Lane
Check welfare: 100 block East Prince Street, South Fayette Street
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse restaurant), East Prince Street, South Fayette Street
CPR adult: Burgess Street
Destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, Barber Avenue, E Street
Domestic violence petition served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Extra patrol: 1900 Harper Road (hotels) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 500 block Neville Street (2), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 1000 block Scott Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 200 block New River Drive, Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 400 block Paint Street, 200 block Carriage Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block East Prince Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road
Foot patrol: South Fayette Street
Found property: Bostic Avenue
Harassment: Sunrise Avenue
Intoxicated person: E Street
K9 unit: 100 block Smoot Avenue, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: South Kanawha Street
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Residence check: East Prince Street
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: Marshall Avenue
Suspicious activity: Miller Street
Suspicious person: 300 block Orchard Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Threats: Paint Street
Traffic stop: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Veterans Avenue (2), 2500 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Fourth Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Lucas Drive/Teel Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 500 block Beckley Crossing, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), South Fayette Street/South Meadows Street, Missouri Avenue/F Street, 100 block Veterans Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street
Wanted person: Dorcas Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Beaver, Rock Creek
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: MacArthur, Sullivan
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard
Four-wheeler: Beaver
Fraud: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Grandview
Stolen property: Eccles
Suspicious person: Ghent
Threats: Ghent
Traffic stop: Beckley
Unwanted person: Princewick
Vehicle disabled: Beaver