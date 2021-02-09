The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Burglar alarm: Wickham Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue, Dogwood Lane, Partridge Lane
Burglary not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Check welfare: 1500 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road
Civil assist: Dry Hill Road
Civil matter: North Vance Drive, South Oakwood Avenue
Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: South Heber Street, Harper Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Vine Street, 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 200 Galleria Plaza, Rails to Trails, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block F Street, North Eisenhower Drive (3), Prince Street (2), Stanaford Road
Follow-up call: F Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Hargrove Street
Found property: Hager Street
Handicap parking violation: Beckley Crossing
Larceny: Harper Road
Lost/stolen registration: Johnstown Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Summers Street, Hartley Avenue
Pedestrian hit: 1100 block Harper Road
Reckless driver: 100 block Prosperity Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: Hager Street, Third Avenue, Hargrove Street
Traffic stop: West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, Harper Road (2), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Bloulevard (2), Stanaford Road, 500 block Teel Road, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 3000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Mallard Court, 700 block South Kanawha Street
Unwanted person: Hargrove Street
Vehicle towed: Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.