The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Burglar alarm: Wickham Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue, Dogwood Lane, Partridge Lane

Burglary not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Check welfare: 1500 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road 

Civil assist: Dry Hill Road

Civil matter: North Vance Drive, South Oakwood Avenue

Destruction of property: South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: South Heber Street, Harper Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Vine Street, 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 200 Galleria Plaza, Rails to Trails, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block F Street, North Eisenhower Drive (3), Prince Street (2), Stanaford Road

Follow-up call: F Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Hargrove Street

Found property: Hager Street

Handicap parking violation: Beckley Crossing

Larceny: Harper Road

Lost/stolen registration: Johnstown Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Summers Street, Hartley Avenue

Pedestrian hit: 1100 block Harper Road

Reckless driver: 100 block Prosperity Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: Hager Street, Third Avenue, Hargrove Street

Traffic stop: West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue, Harper Road (2), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Bloulevard (2), Stanaford Road, 500 block Teel Road, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 3000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Mallard Court, 700 block South Kanawha Street

Unwanted person: Hargrove Street

Vehicle towed: Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

 

No report provided.

