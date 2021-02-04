The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: West C Street

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Morton Avenue, Crawford Street, Queen Street

Burglary not in progress: Ann Street

Check welfare: South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Wickham Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, Wilkes Avenue

Destruction of property: Hartley Avenue

Disoriented: Neville Street

Disturbance: Burgess Street

Domestic: Harper Road (2)

Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive

Extra patrol: Rails to Trails, 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Ewart Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Neville Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Jamison Street

Fight: East Prince Street/Scott Avenue

Follow-up call: Riley Street

Fraud: Honda Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Harassment: Hager Street

Larceny: Crawford Street, Beckley Crossing

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Beckley Crossing

Panic/hold alarm: Pinewood Drive

Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Stolen property: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block West C Street, Midway Road

Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue

Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Pack Street

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Cool Ridge 

Burglary: Cool Ridge 

Destruction of property: Wickham 

Disturbance: Midway, Beaver, Tolleytown (2)

Fraud: Cool Ridge, Cabell Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Metalton, Prosperity, Coal City, Bradley

Prowler: Cabell Heights

Reckless driver: Daniels

Stolen vehicle: Stover

Structure fire: Pemberton

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beaver

Threats: Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Bragg, Fitzpatrick 

