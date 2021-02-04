The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: West C Street
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Morton Avenue, Crawford Street, Queen Street
Burglary not in progress: Ann Street
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Wickham Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, Wilkes Avenue
Destruction of property: Hartley Avenue
Disoriented: Neville Street
Disturbance: Burgess Street
Domestic: Harper Road (2)
Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails, 100 block Crawford Street, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Third Avenue, Ewart Avenue, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, Neville Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Jamison Street
Fight: East Prince Street/Scott Avenue
Follow-up call: Riley Street
Fraud: Honda Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Harassment: Hager Street
Larceny: Crawford Street, Beckley Crossing
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Beckley Crossing
Panic/hold alarm: Pinewood Drive
Reckless driver: 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Stolen property: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block West C Street, Midway Road
Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Pack Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Cool Ridge
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Destruction of property: Wickham
Disturbance: Midway, Beaver, Tolleytown (2)
Fraud: Cool Ridge, Cabell Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Metalton, Prosperity, Coal City, Bradley
Prowler: Cabell Heights
Reckless driver: Daniels
Stolen vehicle: Stover
Structure fire: Pemberton
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Beaver
Threats: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Bragg, Fitzpatrick