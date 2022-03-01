The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Hager Street

Arrest: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Assault: South Oakwood Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street

Burglar alarm: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Myers Avenue, Orchard Avenue, Lilly Street, 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)

Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Civil matter: Ringleben Street, Ellison Avenue

Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Escort: Antonio Avenue

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (5), 613 S. Fayette St., 200 block E Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 bock Beckley Plaza, 100 block Riley Street (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block South Heber Street

Follow-up call: South Oakwood Avenue

Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road

K9 unit: Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive

Larceny: Fulton Avenue, Carleton Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motorcycle complaint: Grove Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1900 block Harper Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General) 

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Ragland RoadClarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Kanawha Street/Murray Street

Overdose: Forrest Avenue, Harper Road

Parking complaint: Howe Street, South Kanawha Street

Pursuit: South Kanawha Street

Reckless driver: 5481 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: Adkins Street

Suspicious activity: Harper Road

Suspicious person: Bailey Avenue, East C Street/Stanley Street

Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Clark Street/South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Kiser Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block North Kanawha Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Leslie C. Gates/Prince Street

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Vandalism/destruction of property: South Fayette Street

Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Raleigh  

Burglary in progress: Daniels

Burglary not in progress: Dry Hill

Destruction of property: Bradley

Disturbance: Daniels

Extra patrol: Beckley

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver

Reckless driver: Midway

Shooting: Sullivan

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Tams 

Threats: Beckley, Glen Daniel

Traffic stop: Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Harper Heights, Beckley

Vehicle identification number verification: Shady Spring

