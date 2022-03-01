The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Hager Street
Arrest: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Assault: South Oakwood Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Myers Avenue, Orchard Avenue, Lilly Street, 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Civil matter: Ringleben Street, Ellison Avenue
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Escort: Antonio Avenue
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (6), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (5), 613 S. Fayette St., 200 block E Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 200 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 bock Beckley Plaza, 100 block Riley Street (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block South Heber Street
Follow-up call: South Oakwood Avenue
Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road
K9 unit: Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Pinewood Drive
Larceny: Fulton Avenue, Carleton Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: Grove Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1900 block Harper Road, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Ragland RoadClarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Kanawha Street/Murray Street
Overdose: Forrest Avenue, Harper Road
Parking complaint: Howe Street, South Kanawha Street
Pursuit: South Kanawha Street
Reckless driver: 5481 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Adkins Street
Suspicious activity: Harper Road
Suspicious person: Bailey Avenue, East C Street/Stanley Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street (2), Woodlawn Avenue
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive, Paint Street
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Clark Street/South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Kiser Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block North Kanawha Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Leslie C. Gates/Prince Street
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Vandalism/destruction of property: South Fayette Street
Wanted person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Raleigh
Burglary in progress: Daniels
Burglary not in progress: Dry Hill
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Daniels
Extra patrol: Beckley
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver
Reckless driver: Midway
Shooting: Sullivan
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Tams
Threats: Beckley, Glen Daniel
Traffic stop: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Harper Heights, Beckley
Vehicle identification number verification: Shady Spring