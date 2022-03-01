The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Second Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Church Street
Civil assist: Neville Street
Civil matter: Hargrove Street
Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hargrove Street, Combs Street
Domestic: Harper Road
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Extra patrol: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Riley Street, 200 block East Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Meadows Court, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Teel Road, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Riley Street (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street
Follow-up call: South Oakwood Avenue (2)
Foot patrol: South Fayette Street
Harassment: Sunrise Avenue
Larceny: Orchard Avenue
Lost property: Barber Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Manor Drive, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)
Possible DUI: 500 block Neville Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Suspicious activity: East Prince Street, Bellevue Lane
Suspicious person: Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Pinewood Drive, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Autumn Lane, Johnstown Road, North Kanawha Street, Harper Road (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Galleria Plaza
Traffic stop: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 4200 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prosperity Road, Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Walnut Street, 200 block Third Avenue, Pinecrest Drive/Grey Flats Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/First Avenue, Second Avenue/Neville Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Bostic Avenue, 100 block Second Street
Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Wanted person: Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive
Warrant served: Prince Street/Piney Avenue, Hargrove Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Dry Creek
Arson: Soak Creek
Breaking and entering not in progress: Midway, Stanaford
Burglar alarm: Bolt
Burglary not in progress: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Dry Hill, Princewick
Extra patrol: Glen Daniel
Fraud: Crab Orchard (2)
Larceny: Daniels
Loud music/noise: Ghent
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with injury: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Eccles
Prowler: Coal City
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shots fired: Soak Creek
Suspicious activity: Bradley, Stover
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Traffic stop: Daniels
Trespassing: Amigo
Vandalism/destruction of property: Bradley