Sharley L. "Sissy" Stover, 84 of Lewisburg passed away February 26, 2022 at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea after a long illness. Sissy was born October 12, 1937 at Blue Pennant WV. She was the daughter of the late Charley and Louise Maye. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennet…