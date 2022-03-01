The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: Second Avenue

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) 

Check welfare: Church Street

Civil assist: Neville Street

Civil matter: Hargrove Street

Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hargrove Street, Combs Street

Domestic: Harper Road

DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Extra patrol: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Riley Street, 200 block East Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Meadows Court, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Fairlawn Avenue, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Teel Road, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Riley Street (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street

Follow-up call: South Oakwood Avenue (2)

Foot patrol: South Fayette Street

Harassment: Sunrise Avenue

Larceny: Orchard Avenue

Lost property: Barber Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Manor Drive, 700 Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes)

Possible DUI: 500 block Neville Street 

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)

Suspicious activity: East Prince Street, Bellevue Lane

Suspicious person: Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Pinewood Drive, South Heber Street, Neville Street, Autumn Lane, Johnstown Road, North Kanawha Street, Harper Road (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Galleria Plaza

Traffic stop: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 4200 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prosperity Road, Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Walnut Street, 200 block Third Avenue, Pinecrest Drive/Grey Flats Road, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/First Avenue, Second Avenue/Neville Street, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Bostic Avenue, 100 block Second Street

Trespassing: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Wanted person: Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive

Warrant served: Prince Street/Piney Avenue, Hargrove Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Dry Creek

Arson: Soak Creek

Breaking and entering not in progress: Midway, Stanaford

Burglar alarm: Bolt

Burglary not in progress: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Dry Hill, Princewick

Extra patrol: Glen Daniel 

Fraud: Crab Orchard (2)

Larceny: Daniels

Loud music/noise: Ghent

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident with injury: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Eccles

Prowler: Coal City

Reckless driver: Bradley

Shots fired: Soak Creek

Suspicious activity: Bradley, Stover

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Traffic stop: Daniels

Trespassing: Amigo

Vandalism/destruction of property: Bradley

