The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Burglar alarm: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), Harper Road, East Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)

Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Check welfare: E Street, North Eisenhower Drive, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Civil matter: South Kanawha Street

Debris in roadway: 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Destruction of property: College Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: South Fayette Street

Domestic: Truman Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 200 block College Avenue, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 613 S. Fayette St., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Neville Street, 300 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block South Vance Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

Fight: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Found property: Hylton Lane, Neville Street, Westline Drive, Wilkes Avenue

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive

K9 unit request: 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), Valley Road/High Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Winger Avenue/South Vance Drive

Residence check: F Street

Shoplifting: 623 S. Oakwood Ave. (Hickory Antique Mall), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)

Shots fired: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Lincoln Street, Temple Street (2)

Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious person: City Avenue/Carter Street, South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)

Threats: Harper Road

Traffic stop: 100 block Bostic Avenue, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), 600 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, mile marker 45 on Interstate 77 northbound, Patch Street/Antonio Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive

Vagrant: Summers Street

Vehicle disabled: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Alaska Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver, Bradley (2), Harper Park

Burglary: Harper Heights, Piney View, Slab Fork

Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Harper, Rock Creek

Fraud: Pemberton

Larceny: Wickham

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Cool Ridge, Ghent (2)

Suspicious activity: Beckley

Suspicious person: Arnett, Bradley, Colcord, Daniels, Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Bradley, Cabell Heights

Unwanted person: Amigo, Beckley, Ghent

