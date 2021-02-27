The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
Burglar alarm: 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God), Harper Road, East Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Check welfare: E Street, North Eisenhower Drive, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Civil matter: South Kanawha Street
Debris in roadway: 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Destruction of property: College Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: South Fayette Street
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 200 block College Avenue, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 613 S. Fayette St., 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 300 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Neville Street, 300 block South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block South Vance Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Found property: Hylton Lane, Neville Street, Westline Drive, Wilkes Avenue
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), Valley Road/High Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Winger Avenue/South Vance Drive
Residence check: F Street
Shoplifting: 623 S. Oakwood Ave. (Hickory Antique Mall), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
Shots fired: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Lincoln Street, Temple Street (2)
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious person: City Avenue/Carter Street, South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Bostic Avenue, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJ's Tobacco and Liquor), 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), 600 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, mile marker 45 on Interstate 77 northbound, Patch Street/Antonio Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive
Vagrant: Summers Street
Vehicle disabled: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Alaska Avenue
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver, Bradley (2), Harper Park
Burglary: Harper Heights, Piney View, Slab Fork
Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Harper, Rock Creek
Fraud: Pemberton
Larceny: Wickham
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Cool Ridge, Ghent (2)
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious person: Arnett, Bradley, Colcord, Daniels, Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Bradley, Cabell Heights
Unwanted person: Amigo, Beckley, Ghent