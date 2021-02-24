The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve warrant: Garfield Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Croft Street (United Way)

Burglar alarm: File Drive, Myers Avenue

Check welfare: 1400 block Harper Road, 2000 block North Kanawha Street

Disturbance: Hylton Lane (McDonald's)

Domestic: Randolph Street, South Foster Avenue

Drug investigation: 1300 block Harper Road

DUI investigation: Pikeview Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Extra patrol: 200 block South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Follow-up call: Rural Acres Drive

Found property: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)

Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Larceny: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Lost property: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: North Ridge Road

Motor vehicle accident: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive

Noise complaint: City Avenue (2)

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant)

Prowler: Timber Ridge Drive (Bayberry Retirement Inn)

Special assignment: 100 block Mool Avenue

Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Travelodge), Second Street

Suspicious person: 600 block South Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)

Threats: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Traffic stop: Third Avenue (Little General) (3), Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block James Street, Lincoln Street

Vehicle towed: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office 

Breaking and entering: Bradley

Disturbance: Sullivan

Fraud: Daniels, Harper Heights

Larceny: Mount Tabor, Daniels

Motor vehicle accident: Dameron, Beaver, Cool Ridge, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Fairdale

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge

Suspicious person: Daniels, Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Mount Tabor

Unwanted person: MacArthur, Lanark, Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video