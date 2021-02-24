The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Garfield Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Croft Street (United Way)
Burglar alarm: File Drive, Myers Avenue
Check welfare: 1400 block Harper Road, 2000 block North Kanawha Street
Disturbance: Hylton Lane (McDonald's)
Domestic: Randolph Street, South Foster Avenue
Drug investigation: 1300 block Harper Road
DUI investigation: Pikeview Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 200 block South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Follow-up call: Rural Acres Drive
Found property: South Oakwood Avenue (South Oakwood Apartments)
Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Lost property: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: North Ridge Road
Motor vehicle accident: 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive
Noise complaint: City Avenue (2)
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant)
Prowler: Timber Ridge Drive (Bayberry Retirement Inn)
Special assignment: 100 block Mool Avenue
Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Travelodge), Second Street
Suspicious person: 600 block South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple)
Threats: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: Third Avenue (Little General) (3), Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block James Street, Lincoln Street
Vehicle towed: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Bradley
Disturbance: Sullivan
Fraud: Daniels, Harper Heights
Larceny: Mount Tabor, Daniels
Motor vehicle accident: Dameron, Beaver, Cool Ridge, Daniels, MacArthur, Shady Spring, Fairdale
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Daniels, Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Mount Tabor
Unwanted person: MacArthur, Lanark, Beaver