The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alarm: 100 block Second Street

Assault: Miller Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Paint Street

Attempt to serve warrant: King Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Wickham Avenue

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King) (2), Smoot Avenue, Adair Street (Beckley Street Department)

Burglary in progress: South Kanawha Street

Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Granville Avenue, Hickory Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Civil matter: Sandstone Drive

Deliver message: Pikeview Drive

Destruction of property: South Heber Street (Beckley Community United Methodist Church), Woodlawn Avenue

Disturbance: Ninth Street, Pine Street

Domestic: Randolph Street, Woodlawn Avenue 

Extra patrol: Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Burgess Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 Neville St. (downtown) (3), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Earwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2),1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block E Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 1 Rails to Trails,100 block Beckley Crossing

Fight: East Prince Street

Intoxicated person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block Klaus Street

Larceny: Hunter Street, South Fayette Street

Lost property: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motorcycle complaint: Osprey Road/Falcon Center

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block Neville Street, South Kanawha Street/Howe Street, Beckley Crossing

Out of control: Rider Drive

Overdose: Harper Road (Kroger)

School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)

Special assignment: Armory Drive (Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center)

Suspicious activity: Raleigh County, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Adkins Street/West Neville Street

Suspicious person: Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C.Byrd Drive (McDonald's), North Eisenhower Drive/Hedrick Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Wilkes Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)

Traffic stop: 100 block Virginia Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Beckley Crossing

Vehicle disabled: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Wanted person: Randolph Street

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Arnett, Princewick

Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Lanark

Disturbance: Beckley

Drug investigation: Shady Spring

Found property: Grandview

Harassment: Calloway Heights

Larceny: Blue Jay, Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Glen Daniel

Reckless driver: Bradley

Shoplifting: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights

Traffic control: Beckley

Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckley

