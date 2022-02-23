The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 100 block Second Street
Assault: Miller Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Paint Street
Attempt to serve warrant: King Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Wickham Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King) (2), Smoot Avenue, Adair Street (Beckley Street Department)
Burglary in progress: South Kanawha Street
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Granville Avenue, Hickory Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Civil matter: Sandstone Drive
Deliver message: Pikeview Drive
Destruction of property: South Heber Street (Beckley Community United Methodist Church), Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: Ninth Street, Pine Street
Domestic: Randolph Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Burgess Street, 300 block Orchard Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 500 Neville St. (downtown) (3), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Earwood Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2),1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block E Street, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 1 Rails to Trails,100 block Beckley Crossing
Fight: East Prince Street
Intoxicated person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block Klaus Street
Larceny: Hunter Street, South Fayette Street
Lost property: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: Osprey Road/Falcon Center
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pine Lodge Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 400 block Neville Street, South Kanawha Street/Howe Street, Beckley Crossing
Out of control: Rider Drive
Overdose: Harper Road (Kroger)
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Special assignment: Armory Drive (Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious activity: Raleigh County, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Adkins Street/West Neville Street
Suspicious person: Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C.Byrd Drive (McDonald's), North Eisenhower Drive/Hedrick Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Wilkes Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: 100 block Virginia Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Prince Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 100 block Beckley Crossing
Vehicle disabled: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Wanted person: Randolph Street
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Arnett, Princewick
Burglar alarm: Harper Park, Lanark
Disturbance: Beckley
Drug investigation: Shady Spring
Found property: Grandview
Harassment: Calloway Heights
Larceny: Blue Jay, Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights
Traffic control: Beckley
Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckley