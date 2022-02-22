The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Pinewood Drive
Animal call: 200 block Main Street
Assault: South Kanawha Street, Harper Rpad, Mercer Street
Assist other department: E Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Church Street
Attempt to serve warrant: King Street
Burglar alarm: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King),110 Hawksbury Terrace, 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Suntrust)
Check welfare: Neville Street, Adkins Street, South Heber Street
Civil matter: Sunrise Avenue, Ellison Avenue
Destruction of property: Harper Road
Disturbance: Third Avenue, South Heber Street
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (8), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (7), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (7), 100 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Crawford Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block E Street, 104 Cannaday Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Conventiion Center), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block East Prince Street, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza
Follow-up call: Church Street
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Park Avenue
Harassment: Pikeview Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), East Main Street, Bypass Plaza
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Second Street/Third Avenue, 319 Woodlawn Ave.
Possible DUI: 3700 block Harper Road
Radar patrol: 400 block Stanaford Road
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: North Pike Street/West Neville Street
Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, Ellison Avenue, Neville Street/South Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: Edgewood Drive
Traffic stop: Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 500 Clarence Wastson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2044 Harper Road (Little General/Subway), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Second Street
Unwanted person: Cannaday Street (2)
Vehicle disabled: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Beckley Crossing, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Wildlife call: Eisenhower Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Calloway Heights
Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Beaver
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Coal City
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Lester
Traffic stop: Beaver, Bradley, Mabscott