The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Pinewood Drive

Animal call: 200 block Main Street

Assault: South Kanawha Street, Harper Rpad, Mercer Street

Assist other department: E Street

Attempted breaking and entering: Church Street

Attempt to serve warrant: King Street

Burglar alarm: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King),110 Hawksbury Terrace, 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Suntrust)

Check welfare: Neville Street, Adkins Street, South Heber Street

Civil matter: Sunrise Avenue, Ellison Avenue

Destruction of property: Harper Road

Disturbance: Third Avenue, South Heber Street

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (8), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (7), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (7), 100 Earwood St. (Earwood Apartments), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Crawford Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block E Street, 104 Cannaday Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Conventiion Center), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block East Prince Street, 300 block Prince Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza

Follow-up call: Church Street

Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street

Four-wheeler: Park Avenue

Harassment: Pikeview Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), East Main Street, Bypass Plaza

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Second Street/Third Avenue, 319 Woodlawn Ave.

Possible DUI: 3700 block Harper Road

Radar patrol: 400 block Stanaford Road

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: North Pike Street/West Neville Street

Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, Ellison Avenue, Neville Street/South Heber Street

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Threats: Edgewood Drive

Traffic stop: Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 500 Clarence Wastson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Pikeview Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2044 Harper Road (Little General/Subway), 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Second Street

Unwanted person: Cannaday Street (2)

Vehicle disabled: 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: Beckley Crossing, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Wildlife call: Eisenhower Drive

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Calloway Heights

Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge

Fraud: Beckley

Larceny: Shady Spring, Crab Orchard, Beaver

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Coal City

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley, Lester 

Traffic stop: Beaver, Bradley, Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video