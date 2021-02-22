The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault in progress: Quarry Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Eastview Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Clayton Street

Burglar alarm: Croft Street, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1928 Harper Road, 931 Smoot Ave., 602 N. Highland Drive, 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 115 Hill St.

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, East C Street, Truman Avenue, 400 block Teel Road

Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue, Johnstown Road

Destruction of property: Park Avenue, South Heber Street

Domestic: City Avenue, Temple Street

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road

Drug violation not in progress: Stanaford Road

DUI investigation: Pikeview Drive

Extra patrol: 1200 Harper Road (Melton Mortuary), 300 block Prince Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage, New River Transit), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 360 Prince St., 100 block Russell Street, 100 block Hager Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Hargrove Street

Follow-up call: Saunders Avenue

Fraud: Hartley Avenue

K9 unit request: 200 block Pikeview Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2) 

Motor vehicle accident: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Pikeview Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)

Stolen property: Craig Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Pikeview Drive, 200 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road

Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 200 block Westwood Drive, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 Second Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street, Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Hager Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Neville Street/South Heber Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Wildlife call: 200 block Pinewood Drive

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Sandlick

Destruction of property: Naoma, Beckley

Disturbance: Beckley, Wickham, Eunice, Harper Heights, Fairdale

Larceny: Crab Orchard (2), Maple Fork

Motor vehicle accident: Leevale

Suspicious person: Slab Fork 

Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Bradley

Unwanted person: Arnett

