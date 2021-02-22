The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: Quarry Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Eastview Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Clayton Street
Burglar alarm: Croft Street, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1928 Harper Road, 931 Smoot Ave., 602 N. Highland Drive, 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 115 Hill St.
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive, East C Street, Truman Avenue, 400 block Teel Road
Civil matter: South Oakwood Avenue, Johnstown Road
Destruction of property: Park Avenue, South Heber Street
Domestic: City Avenue, Temple Street
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Drug violation not in progress: Stanaford Road
DUI investigation: Pikeview Drive
Extra patrol: 1200 Harper Road (Melton Mortuary), 300 block Prince Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Clyde Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage, New River Transit), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 360 Prince St., 100 block Russell Street, 100 block Hager Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Hargrove Street
Follow-up call: Saunders Avenue
Fraud: Hartley Avenue
K9 unit request: 200 block Pikeview Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Pikeview Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)
Stolen property: Craig Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Pikeview Drive, 200 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 200 block Westwood Drive, 2004 Harper Road (Shell Station), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 Second Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Kanawha Street, Harper Road/Northwestern Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Hager Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Neville Street/South Heber Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Wildlife call: 200 block Pinewood Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Sandlick
Destruction of property: Naoma, Beckley
Disturbance: Beckley, Wickham, Eunice, Harper Heights, Fairdale
Larceny: Crab Orchard (2), Maple Fork
Motor vehicle accident: Leevale
Suspicious person: Slab Fork
Suspicious vehicle: Glen Daniel, Bradley
Unwanted person: Arnett