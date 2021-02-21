The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Sunrise Avenue

Attempt to locate: Stonewall Road

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue

Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Bypass Plaza, Harper Road, South Oakwood Avenue, 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)

Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, 1032 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cellphone Repair), Neville Street

Civil matter: South Fayette Street

Disturbance: City Avenue, Hargrove Street, 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), South Vance Drive

Domestic: Hargrove Street, Sunrise Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Clyde Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 200 block Joe L Smith Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road (2), 500 block Neville Street (4), Orchard Avenue/Glenn Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue (3), 200 block Orchard Avenue, Prince Street, East Prince Street, 300 block Prince Street, 300 block East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smith Street

Fraud: Westmoreland Street, Wiley Street

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

K9 unit request: East Main Street/Midway Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Missing person: Hager Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Overdose: Beckwoods Drive

Residence check: Glenn Avenue

Runaway juvenile: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Stolen vehicle: Loflin Street

Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street

Suspicious person: 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel)

Suspicious vehicle: 223 S. Heber St. (The Charles House)

Threats: South Fayette Street, Quarry Street, Stanley Street

Traffic stop: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Elicie Lane, 500 block South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 500 block Ragland Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Destruction of property: Maple Fork, Prosperity, Stanaford

Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Dry Hill

Larceny: Grandview

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Daniels

Shoplifting: Daniels

Stolen property: MacArthur

Suspicious person: Beckley

Unwanted person: Calloway Heights, Grandview, Soak Creek

