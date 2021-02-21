The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Sunrise Avenue
Attempt to locate: Stonewall Road
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue
Burglar alarm: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Bypass Plaza, Harper Road, South Oakwood Avenue, 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)
Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, 1032 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cellphone Repair), Neville Street
Civil matter: South Fayette Street
Disturbance: City Avenue, Hargrove Street, 1920 Harper Road (IHOP), South Vance Drive
Domestic: Hargrove Street, Sunrise Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Clyde Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Glenn Avenue, 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1900 block Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 200 block Joe L Smith Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road (2), 500 block Neville Street (4), Orchard Avenue/Glenn Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue (3), 200 block Orchard Avenue, Prince Street, East Prince Street, 300 block Prince Street, 300 block East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smith Street
Fraud: Westmoreland Street, Wiley Street
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K9 unit request: East Main Street/Midway Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Missing person: Hager Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Overdose: Beckwoods Drive
Residence check: Glenn Avenue
Runaway juvenile: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Stolen vehicle: Loflin Street
Suspicious activity: South Kanawha Street
Suspicious person: 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel)
Suspicious vehicle: 223 S. Heber St. (The Charles House)
Threats: South Fayette Street, Quarry Street, Stanley Street
Traffic stop: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Elicie Lane, 500 block South Fayette Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, 500 block Ragland Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Destruction of property: Maple Fork, Prosperity, Stanaford
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Dry Hill
Larceny: Grandview
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Daniels
Shoplifting: Daniels
Stolen property: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Beckley
Unwanted person: Calloway Heights, Grandview, Soak Creek