The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Kanawha Street
Accident with injury: South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store)
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, Virginia Street
Civil assist: Maplewood Lane
Civil matter: Meadows Court
Destruction of property: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Disturbance: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Preston Street
Domestic: South Eisenhower Drive
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Drug violation not in progress: Williams Street
Extra patrol: 100 block E Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Crawford Street, Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments), 100 block Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street (bus station), 300 block Neville Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Patch Street, 100 block New River Park, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hylton Lane, 200 block Third Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Williams Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hillpark Drive, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Follow-up call: Hill Street, 100 block Coal Street
Larceny: Beaver Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Hicks Service Center)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Clyde Street
Overdose: East Main Street
Prowler: McTaggart Street
Road hazard: 500 block South Kanawha Street
Robbery previously occurred: Fifth Street
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive (ULTA)
Suspicious person: 400 block Orchard Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), Preston Street, East Prince Street/Hull Street, Harper Road (Kroger)
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store) (2), 400 block Third Avenue, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Ragland Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (Beckley Post Office), 300 block Stanaford Road, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2000 block South Kanawha Street, Beckley Crossing, 1100 block South Fayette Street, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Ragland Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: South Eisenhower Drive/Larew Avenue, 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)