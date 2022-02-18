The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abduction: Beckley Crossing
Assist other department: Ritter Drive/Hampton Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Miller Street, Beckley Crossing, Hargrove Street
Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)
Burglary: East Main Street, F Street
Check welfare: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), Hager Street
Child abuse/neglect: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Destruction of property: Hull Street
Disturbance: Vine Street, Ninth Street, Lebanon Lane
Drug violation: South Eisenhower Drive
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 400 block Neville Street (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 4575 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Riley Street, 200 block Main Street (3), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Scott Avenue
Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue, Park Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Laurel Terrace
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with fluid/injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: Crescent Road
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Sexual assault not in progress: Miller Street
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
Suspicious activity: Main Street, Earwood Street
Suspicious person: Earwood Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: Park Avenue/Meadows Court, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Spruce Lane/Jasper Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 400 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Kanawha Street/F Street, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Stanaford Road, 300 block Stanaford Road (2), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Pinewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: Hylton Lane
Vehicle disabled: South Kanawha Street/Williams Street
Warrant served: 1500 block Harper Road
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Accident: Calloway Heights
Burglar alarm: Sprague, Crab Orchard, Sullivan, Bradley, Midway, Daniels
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Beckley, Dry Hill, Stover, Beaver
Extra patrol: Dry Hill, Amigo, Fairdale
Harassment: Sullivan
Intoxicated person: Dameron
Joyriding: Calloway Heights
Juvenile problems: Bragg, Soak Creek
Missing person: out of county
Reckless driver: Beaver, Dameron, Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Pemberton, MacArthur, Fairdale, Bolt
Suspicious person: Daniels, Mabscott
Suspicious vehicle: Rhodell
Threats: Bradley, Prosperity
Unwanted person: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Besoco