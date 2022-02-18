The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abduction: Beckley Crossing

Assist other department: Ritter Drive/Hampton Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Miller Street, Beckley Crossing, Hargrove Street

Burglar alarm: 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church)

Burglary: East Main Street, F Street

Check welfare: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), Hager Street

Child abuse/neglect: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Destruction of property: Hull Street

Disturbance: Vine Street, Ninth Street, Lebanon Lane

Drug violation: South Eisenhower Drive

Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Extra patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 400 block Neville Street (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 4575 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Riley Street, 200 block Main Street (3), 200 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Scott Avenue

Follow-up call: Orchard Avenue, Park Avenue, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Bellevue Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Laurel Terrace

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with fluid/injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: Crescent Road

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Sexual assault not in progress: Miller Street

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots) 

Suspicious activity: Main Street, Earwood Street

Suspicious person: Earwood Street

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: Park Avenue/Meadows Court, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Spruce Lane/Jasper Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 400 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Kanawha Street/F Street, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 200 block New Jersey Avenue, 1100 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Stanaford Road, 300 block Stanaford Road (2), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Pinewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Harper Road

Unwanted person: Hylton Lane

Vehicle disabled: South Kanawha Street/Williams Street

Warrant served: 1500 block Harper Road

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Accident: Calloway Heights

Burglar alarm: Sprague, Crab Orchard, Sullivan, Bradley, Midway, Daniels

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Beckley, Dry Hill, Stover, Beaver

Extra patrol: Dry Hill, Amigo, Fairdale

Harassment: Sullivan

Intoxicated person: Dameron

Joyriding: Calloway Heights

Juvenile problems: Bragg, Soak Creek

Missing person: out of county

Reckless driver: Beaver, Dameron, Glen Daniel

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights, Pemberton, MacArthur, Fairdale, Bolt

Suspicious person: Daniels, Mabscott

Suspicious vehicle: Rhodell

Threats: Bradley, Prosperity

Unwanted person: Daniels

Vehicle disabled: Besoco

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video