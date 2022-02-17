The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided.

 

------- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Tams

Burglar alarm: Ghent, Crab Orchard, Beaver, Dry Hill, MacArthur

Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Daniels

Extra patrol: Pettry Bottom

Fraud: Beckley

Identity theft: Cabell Heights

Larceny: Beaver

Litter: Surveyor

Motor vehicle accident: Calloway Heights, Sophia

Reckless driver: Surveyor, Eccles, MacArthur, Bradley 

Shots fired: Calloway Heights, Lanark

Stolen vehicle: Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Tolleytown 

Unwanted person: Beckley, Calloway Heights 

Vehicle disabled: Bradley 

