The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Antonio Avenue, Earwood Street

Assault already occurred: South Heber Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue

Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Stanaford Road

Check welfare: Sandlewood Drive, Miller Street

Civil matter: Huffman Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Disturbance: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Domestic: Stansbury Street

Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Rails to Trails, 300 block Prince Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 600 block Johnstown Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street (2), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Ewart Avenue, 100 block Mulberry Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 300 block Beckley Crossing, 245 Wilkes Pafrkway (YMCA soccer complex), Harper Road/Hylton Lane

Follow-up call: South Vance Drive

Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)

Fraud: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn) 

Harassment: South Vance Drive

Larceny: Chestnut Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet) 

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 100 block Milliron Avenue

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road, Quarry Street

Overdose: Orchard Avenue

Runaway juvenile: Bero Avenue

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue

Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Smoot Avenue

Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block E Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Rhodell, Midway

Destruction of property: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Eunice, Arnett, Harper Heights, Beckley, Beaver 

Fraud: Beckley

Larceny: Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident: Coal City (2), Glen Daniel

