The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Antonio Avenue, Earwood Street
Assault already occurred: South Heber Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Stanaford Road
Check welfare: Sandlewood Drive, Miller Street
Civil matter: Huffman Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Domestic: Stansbury Street
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Rails to Trails, 300 block Prince Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 600 block Johnstown Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street (2), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Galleria Plaza, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Ewart Avenue, 100 block Mulberry Street, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 300 block Beckley Crossing, 245 Wilkes Pafrkway (YMCA soccer complex), Harper Road/Hylton Lane
Follow-up call: South Vance Drive
Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH)
Fraud: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Harassment: South Vance Drive
Larceny: Chestnut Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1900 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 100 block Milliron Avenue
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road, Quarry Street
Overdose: Orchard Avenue
Runaway juvenile: Bero Avenue
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue
Suspicious person: Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Smoot Avenue
Traffic stop: 1700 block Harper Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block E Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Rhodell, Midway
Destruction of property: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Eunice, Arnett, Harper Heights, Beckley, Beaver
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident: Coal City (2), Glen Daniel