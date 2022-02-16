The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: West Virginia Street, Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Brandishing: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Pike Street
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (Patty's)
Disturbance: Cannaday Street
Domestic: Orchard Avenue
Drug violation: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block E Street (4), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 2000 block South Heber Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (2), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block South Heber Street, Beckley Crossing (Kroger), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Temple Street, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Riley Street (2), 300 block Third Avenue
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Songer Insurance)
Illegal burn: Miller Street
Intoxicated person: Burgess Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Woodlawn Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Hickory Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Paint Street/Adair Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, Pikeview Drive/Harper Road, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Parking complaint: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Radar patrol: 700 block Maxwell Hill Road
Reckless driver: 700 block Ritter Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street (Corner Shop), South Heber Street (Charles House), North Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic problem: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block Pine Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Stanaford Road, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Drive, 100 block Hubbard Street (2), 200 block Veterans Avenue, Fourth Street, Third Avenue, 100 block Fondale Street, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Third Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), G Street/South Kanawha Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 700 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block South Heber Street
Vehicle disabled: Main Street (Executive Manor Apartments)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Dry Creek, Beckley
Burglar alarm: Sullivan
Joyriding: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights, Shady Spring, Dry Hill
Parking complaint: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: Cool Ridge
Special assignment: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Tolleytown
Traffic stop: Harper Park
Trespassing: Beckley
Unwanted person: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Beaver