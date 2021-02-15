The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge
Burglary: Ghent
Disturbance: Prosperity (2), Crab Orchard, Piney View, Cabell Heights, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights, Princewick, Beckley
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Cabell Heights
Unwanted person: MacArthur