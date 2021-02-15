The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Cool Ridge 

Burglary: Ghent 

Disturbance: Prosperity (2), Crab Orchard, Piney View, Cabell Heights, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Bradley

Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights, Princewick, Beckley

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring, Cabell Heights

Unwanted person: MacArthur

