The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Ewart Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue
Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), Mankin Avenue, Sunset Drive
Burglary not in progress: Missouri Avenue
Check welfare: Harper Road
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive, Elkins Street, Stanley Street
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 200 block Clyde Street, 100 block Crescent Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block G Street, 100 block Hager Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Hull Street, 300 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Osprey Road, 100 block Partridge Lane, 340 Prince St., 100 block Quarry Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block South Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Adkins Street, Combs Street, Hale Street
Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Pursuit: 100 block Wilkes Road
Reckless driver: Galleria Plaza, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road rage: South Kanawha Street
Runaway juvenile: Timber Ridge Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 200 block Main Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Teel Road
Suspicious person: 200 block North Kanawha Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 100 block City Avenue, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 720 Johnstown Road, 600 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill) (2), 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue
Unwanted person: College Avenue
Warrant served: Park Avenue
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Daniels
Burglary: Pemberton
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Tolleytown
Found property: Glen Daniel
Fraud: Daniels
Larceny: Ghent, Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Bradley, Daniels, Pleasant Hills, Prosperity, Sophia
Suspicious activity: Jonben, Stover
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge
Unwanted person: Beckley