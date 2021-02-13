The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to locate: Ewart Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue

Burglar alarm: Carriage Drive, 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), Mankin Avenue, Sunset Drive

Burglary not in progress: Missouri Avenue

Check welfare: Harper Road

Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive, Elkins Street, Stanley Street

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 200 block Clyde Street, 100 block Crescent Road, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block G Street, 100 block Hager Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Hull Street, 300 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Johnstown Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Osprey Road, 100 block Partridge Lane, 340 Prince St., 100 block Quarry Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block South Vance Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Adkins Street, Combs Street, Hale Street

Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue

Pursuit: 100 block Wilkes Road

Reckless driver: Galleria Plaza, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Road rage: South Kanawha Street

Runaway juvenile: Timber Ridge Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 200 block Main Street, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Teel Road

Suspicious person: 200 block North Kanawha Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Traffic stop: 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 100 block City Avenue, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), 720 Johnstown Road, 600 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Crawford Street, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill) (2), 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue

Unwanted person: College Avenue

Warrant served: Park Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Daniels

Burglary: Pemberton

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Tolleytown

Found property: Glen Daniel

Fraud: Daniels

Larceny: Ghent, Stanaford

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley (2), Bradley, Daniels, Pleasant Hills, Prosperity, Sophia

Suspicious activity: Jonben, Stover

Suspicious person: Shady Spring

Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge

Unwanted person: Beckley

