The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Assault already occurred: Burgess Street
Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary not in progress: Burgess Street
Check welfare: Easton Street, Woodlawn Avenue, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Fayette Street/Prince Street
Civil matter: Lucas Drive
Disturbance: Wildwood Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, Harper Road
Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Barber Avenue
DUI investigation: Hylton Lane
Extra patrol: Neville Street, Ewart Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (4), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Dorcas Avenue, Neville Street
Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Burgess Street
Intoxicated person: Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit: 500 block South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Mercer Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 500 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, West Neville Street/Harper Road, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Fitzpatrick Road, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Koch Avenue
Unwanted person: Galleria Plaza, South Fayette Street
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Oak Grove
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Shady Spring, Amigo, Cool Ridge
Fraud: Beckley (2)
Joyriding: Midway
Larceny: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Clear Creek, Beckley, Cool Ridge
Parking violation: Arnett
Shoplifting: Beaver
Speeding vehicle: Cranberry
Suspicious activity: Maple Fork
Suspicious vehicle: Sweeneysburg, Artie, Ghent
Threats: Shady Spring
Tree down: Dry Creek