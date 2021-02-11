The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Assault already occurred: Burgess Street

Burglar alarm: Templeview Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary not in progress: Burgess Street

Check welfare: Easton Street, Woodlawn Avenue, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Fayette Street/Prince Street

Civil matter: Lucas Drive

Disturbance: Wildwood Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street, Harper Road

Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Barber Avenue

DUI investigation: Hylton Lane

Extra patrol: Neville Street, Ewart Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (4), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Dorcas Avenue, Neville Street

Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Burgess Street

Intoxicated person: Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit: 500 block South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: Mercer Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 500 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, West Neville Street/Harper Road, 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Fitzpatrick Road, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Pikeview Drive, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Koch Avenue

Unwanted person: Galleria Plaza, South Fayette Street

Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Oak Grove 

Burglary: Crab Orchard 

Disturbance: Shady Spring, Amigo, Cool Ridge 

Fraud: Beckley (2)

Joyriding: Midway

Larceny: Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Clear Creek, Beckley, Cool Ridge 

Parking violation: Arnett

Shoplifting: Beaver

Speeding vehicle: Cranberry

Suspicious activity: Maple Fork

Suspicious vehicle: Sweeneysburg, Artie, Ghent

Threats: Shady Spring

Tree down: Dry Creek

