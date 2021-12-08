The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Wildwood Avenue
Attempted burglary: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way (Little General), North Eisenhower Drive (NAPA Auto Parts), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots) (2), Antonio Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Ragland Road, Woodlawn Avenue, Pinewood Drive (Pendleton Community Bank), Ellison Avenue
Deceased/find body: Hartley Avenue
Disturbance: Booker Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Hillpark Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Autumn Lane, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Brookwood Lane, 100 block Ringleben Street, 100 block Patch Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Johnstown Rd., 100 block Allen Ave., 200 block S. Vance Dr., 200 block Larew Ave., 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Lewis Street, 100 block Pine Street, 200 block Neville Street, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Neville Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Johnston Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Dyer Avenue, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Second Street, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Hargrove Street, 100 block Mercer Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 2 Rails to Trails
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Larceny: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS Apartments)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Pikeview Drive
Noise complaint: Williams Street
Radar patrol: 300 block Ewart Avenue
School zone: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Rollingwood Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Tamper with mail: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Fayette Street, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, 200 block Second Street, Second Street/South Heber Street, 500 block South Fayette Street, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block New River Town Center, North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Mellon Street, 100 block North Pike Street (2), 100 block Patch Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing
Transport juvenile: 100 block Roosevelt Street
Vehicle disabled: 400 block Third Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Assault: Tolleytown
Disturbance: Beckley Junction
Fraud: MacArthur
Harassing phone call: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Sandlick, MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge
Threats: Glen Daniel
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Crab Orchard