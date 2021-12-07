The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Forrest Avenue
Assist other department: Ewart Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: East Main Street
Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)
Burglary not in progress: F Street, Crawford Street
Check welfare: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue, Ridge Avenue
Civil matter: Mankin Avenue, East Main Street, South Vance Drive, Carleton Street, Ellison Avenue
Destruction of property: Crawford Street
Disoriented: Business Street
Domestic: Terrill Street
Drug violation: Stanaford Road
Domestic violence petition served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Extra patrol: 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 200 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Autumn Lane (2), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (5), 100 block Pine Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block City Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Found property: Center Street
Harassment: Beckley Crossing
K9 unit request: Chris Street/Scott Ridge Road
Larceny: South Kanawha Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: mile marker 26.5 Interstate 77 northbound
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block West Neville Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road
Shoplifting: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)
Suspicious activity: Wilkes Avenue, Murray Street
Suspicious person: Hargrove Street/Williams Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Smith Street, Autumn Lane
Traffic stop: 100 block Williams Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street/McCreery Street, Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road
Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Fairdale
Abandoned vehicle: Mount Tabor
Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel
Destruction of property: Stanaford
Disturbance: Harper Heights
Fight: Naoma
Fireworks complaint: Daniels
Found property: Shady Spring
Fraud: Beckley
Larceny: Beaver, Sullivan
Missing person: Beckley Junction
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Naoma
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring
Prowler: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beckley
Tamper with auto: Calloway Heights
Threats: Crab Orchard
Trespassing: Naoma
Unwanted person: Glen Daniel