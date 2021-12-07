The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Forrest Avenue

Assist other department: Ewart Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: East Main Street

Burglar alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)

Burglary not in progress: F Street, Crawford Street

Check welfare: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue, Ridge Avenue

Civil matter: Mankin Avenue, East Main Street, South Vance Drive, Carleton Street, Ellison Avenue

Destruction of property: Crawford Street

Disoriented: Business Street

Domestic: Terrill Street

Drug violation: Stanaford Road

Domestic violence petition served: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Extra patrol: 100 block Hillcrest Drive, 100 block Barber Avenue, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 200 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Autumn Lane (2), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 100 block Patch Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Main Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (5), 100 block Pine Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block City Avenue

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

Found property: Center Street

Harassment: Beckley Crossing

K9 unit request: Chris Street/Scott Ridge Road

Larceny: South Kanawha Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: mile marker 26.5 Interstate 77 northbound

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block West Neville Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Sexual assault not in progress: Harper Road

Shoplifting: 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)

Suspicious activity: Wilkes Avenue, Murray Street

Suspicious person: Hargrove Street/Williams Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Smith Street, Autumn Lane

Traffic stop: 100 block Williams Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 100 block South Heber Street, 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Heber Street/McCreery Street, Pinewood Drive/Yellowwood Way, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road

Transport prisoner: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Fairdale

Abandoned vehicle: Mount Tabor

Burglar alarm: Glen Daniel

Destruction of property: Stanaford 

Disturbance: Harper Heights

Fight: Naoma

Fireworks complaint: Daniels

Found property: Shady Spring

Fraud: Beckley

Larceny: Beaver, Sullivan

Missing person: Beckley Junction

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Naoma

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring

Prowler: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Beckley

Tamper with auto: Calloway Heights

Threats: Crab Orchard

Trespassing: Naoma 

Unwanted person: Glen Daniel

