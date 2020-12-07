The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Beaver Avenue
Assist other department: Raleigh County
Barking dog: F Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 814 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Honda), North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road
Destruction of property: Harper Road
Disturbance: Hager Street, Harper Road
Domestic: City Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)
Domestic violence petition served: East Prince Street
Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive
K9 unit request: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: Beckley Crossing
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Neville Street
Panhandling: Beckley Crossing
Reckless driver: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Shots fired: 100 block Dorcas Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South French Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Rails to Trails, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Thornton Avenue, 100 block Thornton Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: Rice Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 100 block East C Street, Hull Street/Elkins Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sprague Avenue/Elkins Street
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Violation of domestic violence petition: James E. Meadows Lane
Warrant served: Garden Terrace/Williams Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard
Burglary: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Bradley, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Sandlick, Stanaford
Fraud: Soak Creek
Larceny: Beaver, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Price Hill
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel, MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Daniels, Stickney