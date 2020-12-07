The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Beaver Avenue

Assist other department: Raleigh County

Barking dog: F Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: 814 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Honda), North Eisenhower Drive

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road

Destruction of property: Harper Road

Disturbance: Hager Street, Harper Road

Domestic: City Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2)

Domestic violence petition served: East Prince Street

Harassment: Robert C. Byrd Drive

K9 unit request: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: Beckley Crossing

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Neville Street

Panhandling: Beckley Crossing

Reckless driver: Ewart Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, 200 block Stanaford Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (2)

Shots fired: 100 block Dorcas Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South French Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Rails to Trails, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Thornton Avenue, 100 block Thornton Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: Rice Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Traffic stop: 100 block East C Street, Hull Street/Elkins Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Sprague Avenue/Elkins Street

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Violation of domestic violence petition: James E. Meadows Lane

Warrant served: Garden Terrace/Williams Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Cabell Heights, Crab Orchard

Burglary: Harper Heights

Disturbance: Bradley, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Sandlick, Stanaford

Fraud: Soak Creek

Larceny: Beaver, Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Price Hill

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel, MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Daniels, Stickney

