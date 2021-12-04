The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Orchard Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: Hickory Drive
Drug violation not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (5), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Eighth Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 1100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Harper Road, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 500 block Neville Street, 500 Neville St., 100 block Ninth Street, Pine Lodge Road/Stanaford Road, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Rollingwood Drive, 100 block Thomas Street, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Follow-up call: Beaver Avenue/Highland Street, Mercer Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2)
Harassment: Klaus Street, Tanglewood Drive
Juvenile problems: Stanaford Road
Larceny: Autumn Lane, 109 1/2 Austin Ave., Stanaford Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rural Acres Drive
911 hangup: Second Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Reckless driver: Prince Street/Piney Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Silverpeak Avenue
Runaway juvenile: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: South Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen property: Earwood Street
Suspicious package: Beckley Plaza
Suspicious person: Ruby Lane
Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Ellison Avenue, 300 block Ewart Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 300 block Prince Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, 300 block Rural Acres Drive