The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Jasper Drive, Jamison Street
Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive
Assault: Autumn Lane
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Eisenhower Drive, Cannaday Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Timber Ridge Drive
Check welfare: South Oakwood Avenue, 1100 block Harper Road, E Street, South Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block Harper Road
Civil assist: 400 block Neville Street
Civil matter: Orchard Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Ellis Street
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Westline Drive, Dry Hill Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 100 block South Kanawha Street
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Temple Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (BARH)
Follow-up call: Second Street
Fraud: Fourth Street
Harassing phone call: Harper Road
K9 unit: Jasper Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Scott Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: Beckwoods Drive
Person down: Prince Street/North Fayette Street
Possible DUI: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driving: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Sick: North Eisenhower Drive
Shooting: Westmoreland Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, 100 block Wilson Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Sheridan Avenue, Rails to Trails, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Ewart Avenue
Suspicious activity: F Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 200 block Teel Road, 600 block Pikeview Drive, Myers Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Wood Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: Neville Street
Unwanted person: Ridge Avenue, Johnstown Road
Vehicle disabled: South Fayette Street/Wright Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.