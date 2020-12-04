The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Jasper Drive, Jamison Street

Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive

Assault: Autumn Lane

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Eisenhower Drive, Cannaday Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), Timber Ridge Drive

Check welfare: South Oakwood Avenue, 1100 block Harper Road, E Street, South Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block Harper Road

Civil assist: 400 block Neville Street

Civil matter: Orchard Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Ellis Street

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Westline Drive, Dry Hill Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, 100 block South Kanawha Street

Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Temple Street

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (BARH)

Follow-up call: Second Street

Fraud: Fourth Street

Harassing phone call: Harper Road

K9 unit: Jasper Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block South Fayette Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Scott Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: Beckwoods Drive

Person down: Prince Street/North Fayette Street

Possible DUI: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driving: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Sick: North Eisenhower Drive

Shooting: Westmoreland Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, 100 block Wilson Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Sheridan Avenue, Rails to Trails, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Ewart Avenue

Suspicious activity: F Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Threats: South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: 200 block Teel Road, 600 block Pikeview Drive, Myers Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Wood Street, 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Trespassing: Neville Street

Unwanted person: Ridge Avenue, Johnstown Road

Vehicle disabled: South Fayette Street/Wright Road

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided.

 

