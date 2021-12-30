The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beaver

Burglary: Eccles

Destruction of property: Glen Daniel

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Bradley, Shady Spring, Bragg

Fraud: Eunice, Beckley

Larceny: Coal City (2)

Motorcycle complaint: Jonben 

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley

Reckless driver: Bradley, Beaver

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Sundial, MacArthur, Lanark

Suspicious person: Beckley, Daniels

Unwanted person: MacArthur

