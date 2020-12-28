The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 100 block Mercer Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue, South Fayette Street
Check welfare: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Autumn Oaks Circle, 400 block City Avenue
Civil matter: Dunn Drive
Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: Park Avenue
Found property: Stanaford Road
Harassment: Foote Street (2), South Vance Drive
Joyriding: Sandstone Drive, Mankin Avenue
Loud music/noise: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue
Possible DUI: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue
Shoplifting: New River Town Center
Shots fired: 300 block Millstone Drive
Special assignment: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 300 block City Avenue (storage buildings), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Jameson Street
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: Church Street
Traffic stop: 500 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue (2), New River Town Center, 800 block North Kanawha Street
Unpaid cab fare: Crawford Street
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle towed: North Eisenhower Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Destruction of property: Midway
Disturbance: MacArthur, Fairdale, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill, Raleigh, Prosperity
Motor vehicle acciddent: Naoma, Shady Spring, Bragg, Sophia
Stolen property: Dameron
Suspicious activity: Lanark
Suspicious person: Cabell Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Harper Heights