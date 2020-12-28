The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: 100 block Mercer Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue, South Fayette Street

Check welfare: Lewis Ritchie Drive, Autumn Oaks Circle, 400 block City Avenue

Civil matter: Dunn Drive

Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: South Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: Park Avenue

Found property: Stanaford Road

Harassment: Foote Street (2), South Vance Drive

Joyriding: Sandstone Drive, Mankin Avenue

Loud music/noise: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Missing person: Woodlawn Avenue

Possible DUI: 100 block South Oakwood Avenue

Shoplifting: New River Town Center

Shots fired: 300 block Millstone Drive

Special assignment: 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street, 300 block City Avenue (storage buildings), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Hylton Lane/Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Jameson Street

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Threats: Church Street

Traffic stop: 500 block South Fayette Street, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Third Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue (2), New River Town Center, 800 block North Kanawha Street

Unpaid cab fare: Crawford Street

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive

Vehicle towed: North Eisenhower Drive

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Destruction of property: Midway

Disturbance: MacArthur, Fairdale, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Dry Hill, Raleigh, Prosperity

Motor vehicle acciddent: Naoma, Shady Spring, Bragg, Sophia

Stolen property: Dameron

Suspicious activity: Lanark

Suspicious person: Cabell Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge, Harper Heights

