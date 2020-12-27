The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: 200 S. French St.
Attempt to locate: 2600 block South Kanawha Street
Burglar alarm: 309 Beckley Plaza, 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1706 Harper Road (COMAC), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 2801 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Cheap Thrills)
Burglary not in progress: 516 Woodlawn Ave. Apartment A
Check welfare: 104 Larew Ave., 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse), 612 Temple St.
Civil matter: 116 Bishop St.
Destruction of property: 204 Church St., 313 Neville St. (Cheers)
Disturbance: 107 Virginia St.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 220 Hargrove St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1414 N. Eisenhower Drive (CVS pharmacy)
Motor vheicle accident: 100 block Elkins Street
Open door/window: 500 Broadway St.
Prowler: 112 Hager St.
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: 227 Church St., 104 Larew Ave., 214 S. Vance Drive Apartment 7
Traffic stop: 507 S. Kanawha St. (Hogan Hall)
Unwanted person: 454 Lewis Ritchie Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.