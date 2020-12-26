The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Breaking and entering in progress: Hartley Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Ritter Drive

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Grove Avenue, Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Timber Ridge Drive

Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, Larew Avenue, Wilson Street

Civil matter: Cannaday Street/Mulberry Street

Deceased/found body: Huffman Street

Domestic: Edgewood Drive

Intruder: South Heber Street

Loud music/noise: Beckley Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 200 block South Vance Drive

911 hangup: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Overdose: Autumn Lane

Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road

Trespassing: City Avenue, Harper Road

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

