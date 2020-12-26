The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering in progress: Hartley Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Ritter Drive
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (3), Grove Avenue, Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), Timber Ridge Drive
Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Check welfare: Beckwoods Drive, Larew Avenue, Wilson Street
Civil matter: Cannaday Street/Mulberry Street
Deceased/found body: Huffman Street
Domestic: Edgewood Drive
Intruder: South Heber Street
Loud music/noise: Beckley Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block South Vance Drive
911 hangup: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Overdose: Autumn Lane
Panhandling: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road
Trespassing: City Avenue, Harper Road
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.