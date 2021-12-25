The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road

Assist other department: Ritter Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to locate: 100 block Hargrove Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Rural Acres Drive

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Scott Avenue, Second Street

Business check: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Antonio Avenue, South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street

Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Galleria Plaza (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block New River Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 160 Pine Lodge Road (2), Rails to Trails, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 100 block East Prince Street

Intoxicated person: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: G Street

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center

Motorcycle complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive

911 hangup: Beaver Avenue

Possible DUI: Chestnut Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen vehicle: Canary Drive, Dock Street

Suspicious activity: Quesenberry Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Burgess Street, F Street/Patch Street, Galleria Plaza, 2000 block Harper Road, Park Avenue, Rails to Trails, Vine Street

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Hylton Lane, South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1498 S. Eisenhower Drive (Hicks Service Center), 600 block South Fayette Street, 1939 1/2 Harper Road (Dairy Queen restaurant), 2000 block Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 800 block North Kanawha Street, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video