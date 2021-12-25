The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Stanaford Road
Assist other department: Ritter Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to locate: 100 block Hargrove Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Rural Acres Drive
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, New River Town Center, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Scott Avenue, Second Street
Business check: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Galleria Plaza (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 400 block New River Drive, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 160 Pine Lodge Road (2), Rails to Trails, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 100 block East Prince Street
Intoxicated person: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: G Street
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center
Motorcycle complaint: Robert C. Byrd Drive
911 hangup: Beaver Avenue
Possible DUI: Chestnut Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: Canary Drive, Dock Street
Suspicious activity: Quesenberry Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Burgess Street, F Street/Patch Street, Galleria Plaza, 2000 block Harper Road, Park Avenue, Rails to Trails, Vine Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, 700 block North Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Hylton Lane, South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1498 S. Eisenhower Drive (Hicks Service Center), 600 block South Fayette Street, 1939 1/2 Harper Road (Dairy Queen restaurant), 2000 block Harper Road, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), 800 block North Kanawha Street, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road