The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: King Street

Alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive, Galleria Plaza

Burglar alarm: Bibb Avenue, Bypass Plaza, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Teel Road, South Vance Drive

CPR-adult: Lode Drive

Custody complaint: Cranberry Pointe Way

Destruction of property: Hartley Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive

Drug violation not in progress: Stanaford Road

Follow-up call: McBerry Street

Found property: G Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Motor vehicle accident: 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Second Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Panhandling: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive

Prowler: Hargrove Street

Reckless driver: West Neville Street/Harper Road

Road hazard: Harper Road

Special assignment: 100 block Booker Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails, 100 block Truman Avenue

Stolen property: City Avenue

Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue

Tampering with auto: Second Street

Traffic stop: F Street/Patch Street, 100 block McCreery Street, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection)

Trespassing: Woodlawn Avenue

Vehicle disabled: Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue

Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: MacArthur

Burglary: Beaver

Disturbance: Beckley, Mabscott, Naoma

Larceny: Shady Spring

Loud music/noise: Cranberry

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Dry Hill, Grandview, Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: Ghent, Midway, White Oak

Unwanted person: Beckley

Vehicle disabled: Beckley (2), MacArthur

Vehicle towed: Beaver

