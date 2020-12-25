The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: King Street
Alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive, Galleria Plaza
Burglar alarm: Bibb Avenue, Bypass Plaza, Grey Flats Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary not in progress: Woodlawn Avenue
Check welfare: Autumn Lane, Teel Road, South Vance Drive
CPR-adult: Lode Drive
Custody complaint: Cranberry Pointe Way
Destruction of property: Hartley Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive
Drug violation not in progress: Stanaford Road
Follow-up call: McBerry Street
Found property: G Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, 400 block Second Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: Beckley Crossing/North Eisenhower Drive
Prowler: Hargrove Street
Reckless driver: West Neville Street/Harper Road
Road hazard: Harper Road
Special assignment: 100 block Booker Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Rails to Trails, 100 block Truman Avenue
Stolen property: City Avenue
Suspicious activity: Woodlawn Avenue
Tampering with auto: Second Street
Traffic stop: F Street/Patch Street, 100 block McCreery Street, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection)
Trespassing: Woodlawn Avenue
Vehicle disabled: Johnstown Road/Sheridan Avenue
Violation of domestic violence petition: Washington Street
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: MacArthur
Burglary: Beaver
Disturbance: Beckley, Mabscott, Naoma
Larceny: Shady Spring
Loud music/noise: Cranberry
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Dry Hill, Grandview, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Ghent, Midway, White Oak
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vehicle disabled: Beckley (2), MacArthur
Vehicle towed: Beaver