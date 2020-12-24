The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Smoot Avenue

Burglar alarm: South Oakwood Avenue (Coca-Cola Bottling Company), Sunset Drive

Burglary in progress: Woodlawn Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Fourth Street

Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS Crisis Unit), Ewart Avenue, East Prince Street

Civil matter: South Kanawha Street (Hogan Hall), Orchard Avenue

Destruction of property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Disturbance: Angels Rst

Domestic: Johnstown Road, Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue

Fight: Second Street

Fraud: Dorcas Avenue

Loud music/noise: South Kanawha Street apartment

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Rider Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: North Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), Harper Road (Kroger), Kessinger Street

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Industrial Drive (Bob Evans), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

911 hangup: Hargrove Street apartment

Parking complaint: Crescent Road/Parkwood Drive, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: 100 block Hartley Avenue

Special assignment: 200 block Galleria Plaza, Harper Road (Econolodge), Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, North Oakwood Avenue

Suspicious person: College Avenue, South Heber Street

Threats: South Heber Street apartment, Orchard Avenue, Wilkes Avenue

Traffic stop: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 300 block South Fayette Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/Crawford Street, Johnstown Road/Vine Street, South Kanawha Street/Noel Avenue, 500 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Main Street, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive300 block Pinewood Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Second Avenue/First Street, 200 block Second Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Sisson Street (Means Lumber)

Unknown medical problem: Mason Street

Unwanted person: Woodlawn Avenue

Vehicle disabled: 300 block South Fayette Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

