The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Brandishing: Harper Road (Kroger)
Breaking and entering not in progress: New River Drive (Moose Lodge)
Check welfare: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road (Kroger), Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Destruction of property: Paint Street
Disturbance: Hargrove Street
Domestic: Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn Hotel), East Prince Street
Extra patrol: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments) (2), 100 block Bailey Avenue, Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Bypass Plaza, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 100 block Edgewood Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 1000 block South Fayette Street (East Park), Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Hargrove Street, Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 100 block Hillpark Drive (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), Main Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Rollingwood Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Thomas Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2)
Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital security room)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn Hotel), Maplewood Lane, South Vance Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inns and Suites), Philpott Lane
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Shoe Carnival)
Special assignment: Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center)
Suspicious activity: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Wildwood Avenue
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 400 block Market Road, Massey Street/South Kanawha Street, 400 block New River Drive, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Seaver Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block Second Street (2), Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Truman Avenue/South Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive