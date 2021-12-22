The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: West Virginia Street/Kentucky Avenue
Animal call: Warren Avenue
Burglar alarm: 410 Second St., 55 Second St.
Burglary not in progress: Burgess Street, North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Second Avenue, Timber Ridge Road
Child abuse/neglect: Antonio Avenue
Civil matter: South Fayette Street, Pine Street
Destruction of property: Cannaday Street
Disturbance: Cannaday Street
Domestic: Mills Avenue
Extra patrol: 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 3060 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 1200 block South Fayette Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 400 block Neville Street, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Crescent Road, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 20 Bypass Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road
Forgery/uttering: Broadway Street
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive
Handicap parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive
Noise complaint: South Fayette Street
Panic/hold alarm: 109 Greenbrier Court
Parking violation: Autumn Lane
Radar patrol: 900 block Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Jefferson Street
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Suspicious activity: West Neville Street
Suspicious person: East C Street, Main Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Beckwoods Drive, North Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mockingbird Lane/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, 300 block Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/Truman Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Second Street, 400 block Rural Acres Drive, 100 block Elm Street, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Locust Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block East Main Street, 1700 block Harper Road, 200 block Teel Road, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Harper Road/Westwood Drive, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), South Kanawha Street/West C Street, Temple Street/Nebraska Avenue
Unconscious/syncope: North Eisenhower Drive
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Warrant served: Bypass Plaza (2)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Daniels
Breaking and entering in progress: Calloway Heights
Breaking and entering not in progress: Lanark, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Lanark
Harassment: Dry Hill
Intoxicated person: Lanark
Larceny: Shady Spring, Raleigh
Motor vehicle accidentwith fluids: Bradley, Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Bradley
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: Beckley
Threats: Bradley
Trespassing: Daniels