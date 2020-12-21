The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal bites: Mercer Street

Assault in progress: South Heber Street

Attempt to locate: Fayette County

Attempt to serve warrant: Ritter Drive

Attempted burglary: Wickham Avenue

Barking dog: F Street

Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Business check: 125 Ragland Road (U Haul)

Check welfare: Larew Avenue/Worley Road

Disturbance: Harper Road, Neville Street (Cheers), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street

Domestic: Westline Drive

Larceny: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street

911 hangup: Eastview Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Yellowwood Way

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Warren Avenue

Pursuit: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: 700 block North Eisenhower Drive

Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 125 Ragland Road (U Haul), Third Avenue/Second Street

Suspicious activity: College Avenue/Lee Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Westmoreland Street, 100 block Willow Lane, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Park Avenue

Traffic stop: Booth Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, Bostic Avenue/Klaus Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Midway, Stanaford

Larceny: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Beaver, Naoma

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video