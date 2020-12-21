The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Mercer Street
Assault in progress: South Heber Street
Attempt to locate: Fayette County
Attempt to serve warrant: Ritter Drive
Attempted burglary: Wickham Avenue
Barking dog: F Street
Burglar alarm: Hylton Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Business check: 125 Ragland Road (U Haul)
Check welfare: Larew Avenue/Worley Road
Disturbance: Harper Road, Neville Street (Cheers), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street
Domestic: Westline Drive
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1000 block South Fayette Street
911 hangup: Eastview Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Yellowwood Way
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, Warren Avenue
Pursuit: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 700 block North Eisenhower Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Earwood Street (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 125 Ragland Road (U Haul), Third Avenue/Second Street
Suspicious activity: College Avenue/Lee Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Westmoreland Street, 100 block Willow Lane, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Park Avenue
Traffic stop: Booth Avenue/South Eisenhower Drive, Bostic Avenue/Klaus Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Rural Acres Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Beaver, Bradley, Midway, Stanaford
Larceny: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Beaver, Naoma