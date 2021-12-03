The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Hargrove Street, North Pike Street
Alarm: 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty's)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Burglar alarm: 217 Allen Ave.
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street
Check welfare: Hartley Avenue
Civil matter: Myers Avenue
Destruction of property: East Main Street
Disturbance: Harper Road
Drug violation not in progress: Ewart Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Hill Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue, 300 block Park Avenue, 100 block Pine Lodge Road (2), Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Ringleben Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block Simpkins Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Follow-up call: Autumn Lane, Foster Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Head injury: Park Avenue
Indecent exposure: South Fayette Street
Intoxicated person: Harper Road (2)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Mason Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 900 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Sexual assault not in progress: South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
Suspicious person: Ewart Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Autumn Lane, North Sand Branch Road
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, F Street/South Fayette Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, South Fayette Street/F Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1300 block Harper Road, Neville Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Northwestern Avenue, Plaza Center/Appalachian Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue (3), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Transport juvenile: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Trespassing: Westline Drive
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive/New River Drive